ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps has been offering its Angel Tree program for 41 years and this year it began in October. Each year the organization, with help from the community, is able to provide Christmas presents for more than 1,000 kids in need. This week, though, the organization called for help as deadline day approached and around 200 kids still had not been adopted.

