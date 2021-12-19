ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

French economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year – central bank

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French growth and inflation will moderate in 2022 after a faster than expected recovery this year, after which a tighter labour market will boost wages, the French central bank forecast on Sunday. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is set to grow 6.7% this year, the...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Paris#French#Reuters#The Bank Of France#Covid
Street.Com

Predicting Inflation With Gummy Bears Works, Economist Says

Gummy bears are more than just a sweet treat to one economist, who reportedly uses sales of the fruit gum candies to gauge Russia's inflation. Economist Alexander Abramov told Bloomberg that according to his "Abramov Index,” an unscientific home-grown compilation of prices for the sticky candies and 11 other regular family purchases, inflation hit a new high of 26.1% in November, far above the official figure of 8.4%.
BUSINESS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
wsau.com

Cuba says taming inflation a priority as recovery begins

HAVANA (Reuters) – Communist-run Cuba will move to control soaring prices and ease shortages as recovery from a pandemic-driven recession takes root, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil told a year-end session of the National Assembly on Tuesday. Cuba’s ailing, inefficient state-run economy shrank 10.9% in 2020 as the pandemic shuttered...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Europe
wsau.com

Norway wealth fund will pressure, not divest from high gas emitters

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund, the world’s largest, will not divest from companies that are major emitters of greenhouse gases to meet plans to make its investment portfolio carbon-neutral by 2050. It will however be an “active shareholder” in such companies by pushing them...
ECONOMY
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs to receive $12-15 billion from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. "If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK economy sees steeper slowdown in third quarter before Omicron impact

UK economic growth slowed more sharply than first thought between July and September and fears are mounting that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus will send the recovery into reverse.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by 1.1% in the third quarter, compared with an initial estimate of 1.3%.This marks a sharp pullback on growth in the second quarter, when UK output increased by a revised 5.4% following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.It comes even before the impact of Omicron, which is widely expected to see the economy contract in December as consumers retrench in the face...
BUSINESS
Reuters

German government makes billions from debt thanks to negative rates

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The German government made billions of euros from debt issuance this year thanks to negative interest rates on its securities, according to a letter, seen by Reuters, from Finance Ministry State Secretary Florian Toncar to a left wing lawmaker. When issuing federal securities to finance...
WORLD
BBC

UK economic growth slower than first thought before Omicron hit

The UK economy grew at a slower pace than first estimated between July and September, revised figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said during the quarter before Omicron took hold, the economy grew by 1.1%, rather than 1.3%, as Britain emerged from lockdown. It blamed weaker consumer spending,...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

Jobs at multinational companies in Ireland hit record high

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ireland said on Monday that the number of people employed by multinational companies in the country had hit an all-time high of 275,000 in 2021, up 10% on its pre-pandemic level. Just over 10% of Ireland's workforce is now employed by the multinational sector, particularly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy