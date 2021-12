Thiel is president of the Portland Association of Teachers. Her op-ed was co-signed by the presidents and co-presidents of 46 of Oregon’s local education associations. In another school year of unprecedented challenges, Oregon’s educators are doing everything we possibly can to make this school year successful, supportive and safe for our students. But the workforce crisis, a decade in the making, has finally reached a tipping point. As the gap widens between the needs of our students and the staffing available to meet those needs, the impossible demands on educators are compounding to drive more people out of the profession, even mid-year. To keep our school doors open for our students, we need to stabilize our workforce.

9 DAYS AGO