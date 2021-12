LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You’ll find more than just luxury accommodations at a unique central Nebraska lodge. You’ll also find plenty of hunting adventures. Roxanne Huggins, who co-owns the lodge with her husband Mitch, says their business attracts hunters from all over the world. “A lot of turkey hunters come into the area,” Huggins said. “We also offer bison hunts, as they are out on 3,000 acres, they are free-roaming, and are 100% grass fed. And then, we have elk. The only elk that we officially hunt on the ranch are the big bulls. We also raise elk, so we have about 35 cows, and during the summer we actually do tours, where people can come in and see those cows. We have one big breeder bull.”

