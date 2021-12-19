From yearbook scandal to abolition of death penalty: Northam reflects on 4 years as governor

It was perhaps the single most dramatic change Gov. Ralph Northam pushed, the abolition of Virginia’s death penalty, and in a way what made it happen was the low point of his term.

“After the yearbook thing, I went on a listening tour, and I learned a lot about inequities ... and one that kept coming up was the death penalty,” Northam said, referring to the controversy over a photo on his medical school yearbook page of students in blackface and wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood. The backlash was immediate and intense — he resisted calls to resign from Republican and Democrat leaders across the state and nation.

“I looked at the statistics and saw it disproportionately hit people of color,” he said. “And I read pardon applications — you know my father and grandfather were judges — and I felt that while many cases involved poor judgment, there were many that involved poor representation or at least not equal representation compared to what people with more money could get.”

So, though it was a political risk, Northam decided shortly before putting the finishing touches on his State of the Commonwealth speech last year to throw the weight of his office behind ending the death penalty.

And, say legislators who pushed for the measure, that was enough to get abolition over the hump.

“You know, I went down to Greensville Correctional Center to sign it,” Northam said. “And I saw the death chamber. It was one of the most impactful days of my life, maybe the most impactful. I saw the electric chair. And the gurney they strap you to to inject the drugs. I’m a doctor, when I put someone in a gurney, I’m trying to save their life.”

Northam’s four years, which end January 15 — Virginia is the only state where governors can’t succeed themselves in office — brought big changes to Virginia.

His diplomacy was a big factor in Medicaid expansion, stalled for four years because of a partisan divide.

He pushed hard for a coastal resiliency plan and for funding to clean up Chesapeake Bay, with his final budget, presented last week, calling for a total of $1 billion for several programs to improve the bay’s water quality. A key element is the state’s push to develop offshore wind, which Northam said will bring manufacturing and assembly jobs to Hampton Roads, a development he said would be transformational.

“That’s really important to me, the bay’s always been my backyard,” said Northam, who grew up on the rural Eastern Shore and is an avid boater.

He pushed for laws on guns that had long been tough sells in the General Assembly — seven new laws now include required background checks on all gun sales, reinstatement of Virginia’s old one-handgun-a-month limit, and a requirement to report lost or stolen firearms.

Worried when assuming office that bond rating agencies were giving Virginia a negative outlook, Northam’s budgets steered billions of dollars to the state’s financial reserves.

And he said he’s proud that Virginia has won top grades as a place to do business — a No. 1 slot in 2019 and in 2021 and a notification that the state would be No. 1 in 2020 until the pandemic put that announcement on ice.

“I think we’ve shown that progress can come with economic prosperity,” he said.

As for the future, he said his plan is to take Sunday, Jan. 16, off — and then show up for work to start treating patients on Jan. 17.

“You know, when I ran for state Senate in 2007, I had been in to talk to the chief of pediatrics, the once-a-year-thing — how are things, how’s your research doing — and I said I was really frustrated. All the paperwork, pre-authorizations, the bay deteriorating. And he said, ‘Well why don’t you do something about it,’” Northam said.

“So I ran ... and we’ve done a lot for the bay. But access to health care is still a frustration,” he said. “When I think about maternal care, about neonatal mortality, there are still disparities there, and I think I can help there ...

“I think being governor means I can be a better doctor, better listener and, importantly, a better teacher,” he said. “Teaching medicine, not just how to diagnose, but thinking about the whole patient. Listening.”

