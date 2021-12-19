ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger waived by NFL team

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

A former Clemson standout was waived by an NFL team on Saturday.

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

This was Breeland’s first season with the Vikings after signing a one-year deal with the franchise this past offseason. He has played in 13 games with the team this season, tallying 63 total tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The 29-year-old Breeland played the past two seasons in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, during which Breeland recorded a key second-quarter interception.

Drafted out of Clemson by the Washington Football Team in the 2014 NFL Draft, Breeland spent the first four seasons of his career (2014-17) with Washington before playing with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Shortly before the Vikings announced they had waived Breeland, he tweeted, “Wow”. He later tweeted, “I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they (gave) no hard feelings no love lost.”

