ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Year in Review: The Best New Tech Gadgets Released in 2021

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmuLG_0dR0zf0I00

Another year, another busy time in the world of tech . In a blink of an eye, the year has come and gone with many new announcements and releases that have wowed us off our feet. If you’ve been following us, then you’re well aware about how frequently we release several different buying guides and roundups . But if there’s one with a definitive list of gadgets you should know about, this is it.

We’re talking about tech gadgets that had a tremendous impact on our lives. From tried and true stalwarts in the space who have continually delivered outstanding stuff, like the Apples and Googles of the world, to other brands you’re probably not too familiar about, we’ve narrowed down the best tech released in 2021. There’s a lot to cover, so our curated and detailed list comes from our editors who have not only spent the time learning about them, but using them in their lives to really gauge their potential.

1. Google Nest Cam Battery

It has been several long years since the release of the original Nest Cam, but Google finally refreshed its popular security camera with three new models this year. The Google Nest Cam Battery is one of the most versatile cameras around because it can be used inside or out, perched on a table or mounted to magnetic surfaces, and it’s smart enough to distinguish pets and cars. Even better, it comes with 3 hours of video event history for free — unlike other cameras that require you to subscribe to a service for cloud storage.

When it comes to security, you can count on this one to work when it matters most with its 1080p video with HDR support, water resistant construction, and intelligent alerts. In the event of power or internet outages, it’ll still continue to work by saving clips locally. And finally, there’s peace of mind with privacy because you can have it automatically turn off the camera when you get home with its geo fencing feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVI7_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Google Nest Cam Battery $149.99 (orig. $179.99) 17% OFF

2. Apple AirPods

The third time’s a charm for Apple and its 3rd generation AirPods , which stand out for its more compact redesign, force touch controls, and IPX4 water resistance construction. It’s priced less than the AirPods Pro, which were released in 2020, while still offering a case that supports MagSafe charging. Best of all, they’re stylish looking wireless earbuds that sound amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUnLs_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $139.99 (orig. $179.00) 22% OFF

3. Samsung Jet Bot AI+

Samsung’s robot vacuums have always been average performing at best, but that all changed with the release of the Samsung Jet Bot AI+. This flagship robot vacuum is one of the smartest at avoiding obstacles, but what makes it remarkable is the fact that it features a camera that effectively makes it a security camera on wheels. Seriously, we’re impressed by how it goes on patrols when you’re not home and sends notifications whenever motion is detected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7L24_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Samsung Jet Bot AI+ $1,299.00

4. Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector

Projectors typically need to be tethered by a cable for power, but not this one from Anker. With its built-in rechargeable battery that’s rated for upwards of 3 hours of playtime, the Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector can be taken anywhere for a quick and convenient setup — all without the need of wires because this Android TV lets you access your favorite streaming services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A05jr_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector $599.99

5. Amazon Echo Show 15

Taking a drastic departure from the norm, Amazon’s newest smart display is not only its biggest one to date at 15-inches, but it’s also the first that’s meant to be wall-mounted. You could make an argument for the Amazon Echo Show 15 to replace your note taking or reminders board at home, just because the display offers ample real-estate with relevant information at a glance. From your calendar to know when your next meeting is coming up, to a sticky note for quick reminders about buying a new carton of milk, the Alexa-powered Echo Show 15 offers incredible utility for the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmcwP_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Amazon Echo Show 15 $249.99

6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Are you not surprised by this one? We’re not either, but you have to give Apple credit for again making an impact on consumers. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is just one of those phones that, you know, just works when you need it. There was a marked focus on content creation over previous generations, as the iPhone 13 Pro Max excelled in macro photography, low-light situations, and especially video where users can produce cinematic focus shifting on the fly without the need of tinkering with on-screen controls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H4S1_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,199.99

7. Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Convergence, it’s what makes gadgets versatile. The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is a perfect example of this, since it’s basically three devices in one. This smart display features a rotating touchscreen that pans around, so you’re always in frame during video calls. Secondly, it’s a security camera too because it can notify you when it detects motion when you’re not at home. And finally, it’s an excellent Alexa-powered smart speaker that will satisfy audiophiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9x64_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $249.99

8. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Much like DJI in the drone space and Apple with smartphones, Ring has established itself as the premier force in the video doorbell market . It’s not often we find a product that integrates new tech we haven’t come across in the mainstream before, but the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 stands out for its 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View to pinpoint the location where someone has been on your property. Sure, it’s great at watching the front door to protect your packages from porch pirates, but it’s also useful to know where someone has been snooping around on your property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOvZ3_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $249.99

9. Sony WF-1000XM4

Everyone is making earbuds, but we love that Sony has taken interest in one particular area: noise cancellation. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is the latest pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company, and just like its predecessor, it knocks it out of the park with its industry leading noise canceling tech. If you ever need peace and quiet in an instant, just throw them on and you’ll be greeted with instant silence!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOk6V_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Sony WF-1000XM4 $248.00 (orig. $279.99) 11% OFF

10. DJI Air 2S

Despite having two other major drone releases this year, the DJI Air 2S makes our list because it’s the drone for beginners and enthusiasts. If you’ve never flown a drone before, DJI makes it a breeze with its various safety features and intelligent tracking. Meanwhile, its 1-inch CMOS camera sensor captures sharp photos and crisp 5.4K video. There’s also MasterShots mode, which automatically pilots the drone and produces a short video that looks like it’s been edited by a professional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dZAp_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: DJI Air 2S $999.00

11. Nintendo Switch OLED

We’re still all waiting for a proper successor, but the Nintendo Switch OLED is a variant of the popular console with its 7-inch OLED screen. Thanks to this change, playing on the go is even more immersive because colors are more vibrant on this touchscreen panel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbzQL_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED $349.99

12. Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch

All laptops can handle the mundane, everyday stuff, but few can appease power users who don’t want any compromise with performance. The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) can certainly please their appetite, powered by Apple’s latest M1 chipset for an unparalleled performance. From heavy video editing with special effects, to compiling code for a project, this MacBook Pro maintains its performance no matter what’s thrown at it — plus, all of that power is encased in its iconic design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOgTA_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021)

13. LG C1 OLED

When it comes to the ultimate home theater setup, there’s nothing more deserving as the crown jewel than the LG C1 OLED TV. With its superior contract, wide viewing angles, and luscious colors that’ll put you into a hypnotic state, the LG C1 OLED TV offers the best picture quality for all of your viewing pleasures at home. Add to that, this smart TV offers users access to all of the popular streaming services around — plus two voice assistants to choose from: Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUPKC_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: LG C1 OLED $1,281.99

14. Amazon Fire Omni TV

Amazon’s spent years helping people to upgrade their TVs with smarter features with its line of Fire TV Stick streamers, but that all changed this year with its very first television ever — the Amazon Fire TV Omni. This smart 4K television is powered by Amazon Alexa, giving users the same rich experience they’ve come to appreciate with its Fire Sticks, while also offering support for Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Best of all, you get all of this at an affordable price that doesn’t break the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFfse_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Amazon Fire Omni TV $379.99 (orig. $519.99) 27% OFF

15: Garmin MARQ Golf

Who says smartwatches need to look so techy, right? The Garmin MARQ Golf has all the smarts you’d come to expect, but it’s packaged all in a stunning, luxury design that can oftentimes be mistaken for a traditional timepiece. As its name implies, this is the smartwatch for golfers because it’s a caddie on your wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKRcP_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Garmin MARQ Golf $1,850.00

16: ​​Sony SRS-XG500

Sure, it costs more than most high-end smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Studio, but the Sony SRS-XG500 is a portable boombox that’s ready to help get the party started wherever it’s brought. This Bluetooth connected speaker is big on audio with its boisterous bass output, while LED light highlights ensure it gets noticed while playing its tunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4A8i_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Sony SRS-XG500 $398.00 (orig. $449.99) 12% OFF

17. Level Lock

Smart locks are perfect examples of how something that’s traditionally seamless in appearance can become obtrusive looking. The Level Lock is a refreshingly different smart lock, just because it looks very much like an ordinary lock. There’s no keypad on the outside, nor is there a clunky housing over the deadbolt on the inside. You honestly won’t realize it’s a smart look by just looking, but it’s still accompanied with many smart features we’ve come to appreciate in smart locks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HAyE_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Level Lock $211.60 (orig. $249.00) 15% OFF

18. iRobot Roomba j7+

When iRobot releases a new robot vacuum , you know it’s worth paying attention because the market leader in the category is always hungry for innovation. The iRobot Roomba j7+ is a forward-stepping model for the company, complete with advanced obstacle avoidance with the help of a camera and A.I. technology — as well as the sleekest self-empty charging station around. When it comes to avoiding pesky wires and other clutter, you can count on it to intelligently vacuum around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcFHM_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: iRobot Roomba j7+ $649.00 (orig. $849.99) 24% OFF

19. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The first time was needless to say a test and the second time saw marked improvement, but Samsung really fine tuned the classic flip phone form factor . Not only does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 turn heads with its foldable display, but the display and cameras have been improved over its predecessors. Given the challenges of cramming in so many components into a chassis that folds, you have to commend Samsung for making a flagship caliber smartphone that can compete with the giants in the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088Lr2_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Google Nest Cam Battery Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

20. Wyze Color Bulb

Color changing smart LED light bulbs have been around for a while now, but they’ve been costly to buy. Sure, the prices have gone down over the years, but the release of the Wyze Color Bulb this year showed us that you can buy four of them for essentially the same price as one from a brand like Philips Hue. While other low-cost color changing bulbs tend to deliver muted colors, this one from Wyze offers plenty of saturation and brightness for a unique ambiance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BurHe_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Wyze Color Bulb $26.98

21. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Microsoft’s Surface line has been around for years now, perfecting the tablet meets laptop hybrid design with each new iteration. However, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 received one the biggest design changes in years with its sleek chassis and larger display. It’s also a powerhouse under the hood with all the latest hardware. If you’re looking to travel light, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a worthy option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iadyu_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $1,449.99

22. Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit continues to reign in the fitness tracker department , but its latest one is crammed with so many goodies — including contactless payment that means you can travel without your phone and still pay for stuff. It also looks really good on your wrist, thanks to its more premium looking design. Of course, it’s a fantastic wearable that tracks an assortment of metrics — including the ability to measure stress response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlPj5_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Fitbit Charge 5 $129.95 (orig. $179.95) 28% OFF

23. Dell XPS 13 OLED

Nothing’s more attention grabbing than a gadget with a mesmerizing display. The Dell XPS 13 OLED will make anyone gawk in amazement because of its 13.4-inch OLED touch display. Sure, it’s great for watching videos when you need a break and out somewhere, but its attractiveness extends to its sleek and sturdy construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBb9l_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Dell XPS 13 OLED

24. Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe

On some days, you may need just a single cup of coffee — but sometimes there are occasions that warrant more. The Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe has the convenience of knowing exactly what you want with its instinctive tech, which can tell what to brew and how much based on what you choose. For those single cups, Keurig K-cups are the way to go, but there’s still the option to put in your own grounds and filter if you need much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9nkU_0dR0zf0I00


Buy: Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe $120.44 (orig. $128.50) 6% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
SPY

DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Packs Are 50% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

With just days until Christmas, Amazon is releasing some great deals on some of the most coveted products you can think of. They’ve slashed the prices on items such as AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Bowflex workout equipment, and more. And whether you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts or just picking up some items for yourself, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone at the moment. If home improvement is on you or a loved one’s vision board for 2022, Amazon also offering up to 50% off DeWalt drill kits and batteries, which is an amazing...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Apple Macbook Air#Smart Home#Hdr#Orig
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy in 2021

Just in time for the holidays, companies like Apple and Google have been busy updating their top models. The new iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2021: All the best deals right now

Black Friday itself may be over, but the deals are still flowing. Best Buy was host to a series of incredible deals — many of which are carrying over into the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals for 2021. Black Friday itself took place on November 26, and Cyber Monday is set for November 29. We’re seeing a ton of great deals. We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get more information about Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of...
SHOPPING
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

10 Tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022

Ready to see what tech gadgets you’ll want to try in 2022? From household robots to VR glasses that support your well-being, consumer tech products in 2022 are poised to make our lives healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable than ever. In 2022, we should see a continued trend...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaked Apple memo reveals that a very popular iPhone model will soon be one step from obsolete

If you still rock 2014's iPhone 6 Plus, we have some sad news for you. MacRumors citing a leaked internal memo it was able to obtain, says that the aging handset will be placed on Apple's Vintage list at the end of this month (which is also the end of this year). Some things get better with age, but unfortunately, smartphones are not one of them because after a few years components like chipsets can't catch up with the latest software.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy