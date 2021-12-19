Epic Sunday Sale: Save Big on Base Layers & Outerwear at Backcountry

This winter, adidas has outdoor enthusiasts covered with its new Snow Pack collection. Just in time for winter, adidas Terrex has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2021 Snow Pack collection. This new lineup includes the Terrex Myshelter Snow Jacket and the Terrex Resort 2L Insulated Bib Pant. Both pieces are made from sustainable, high-performance materials. More specifically, the garments are crafted with eco-tech Primegreen and PrimaLoft Insulation x Parley Ocean Plastic. This material not only protects against the elements, but also keeps wearers warm in extreme winter climates. Of course, it's not all about utility. The garments also feature a comfortable oversized silhouette, and an adjustable hem that can be transformed depending on the occasion.
