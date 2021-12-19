31 people evacuated after fire destroys multiple homes near Roxborough Park

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE: New images from West Metro Fire Rescue show two of the three homes involved in the fire are a total loss, and the third home has an estimated $100,000 in damage.

A 1-year-old German Shepard is also missing.

Fire authorities say they believe the fire was accidental and started on a deck, but due to extensive damage, they cannot say exactly what is responsible at this time.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

EARLIER STORY: About a dozen homes in Littleton were evacuated after several homes caught fire around 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

This happened in a neighborhood near Roxborough Park, and 31 people were evacuated from about 12 homes. Homes caught on fire in the 7600 block of Jared Way.

West Metro Fire crews responded and said three homes caught fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw large flames and strong wind spread the flames to nearby homes and embers showered other structures as well.

A West Metro Fire spokesperson told FOX31 that two of the three homes are a total loss and the third has approximately $100,000 in damage.

One man who was evacuated with his family had lived here for nine years and his house was close to a grass fire a few years ago but hasn’t experienced anything like this.

He told us that everyone in this neighborhood is pretty tight-knit.

Families who needed shelter were able to go to Roxborough Elementary School.

Nobody was hurt and the firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.