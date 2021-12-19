ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Hilariously Caught on Camera Desperately Trying to Steal Package from Neighbor

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The large rectangular box proved too much to handle for the crafty pet...

CBS LA

Caught On Camera: Thieves Steal From House In Broad Daylight While Family Is Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A family in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles survived a scary ordeal after thieves stole items from their property while they were inside. Security cameras at the house captured the incident Monday afternoon. One of the suspects scaled a wall to enter the backyard of the home, then walked to the side door of the garage. A man and woman took off with the homeowner’s $2,700 electric bicycle, then returned shortly after to steal power tools. The father of the family, who was home at the time and only wanted to go by Dan, believes the crooks that broke in are familiar with the area. “I’m feeling what a lot of people are feeling which is that there’s a marked uptick of this type of crime and it’s sad,” said Dan Thursday. “I feel like for a long time things were pretty good, so I’m sad about it.”  Nobody was hurt in the incident. The homeowner filed a police report but so far no arrests have been made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRC

Caught on camera: Delivery driver saves woman from dog attack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/CNN Newsource) - An amazon delivery driver is being commended after she saved a 19-year-old from a pit bull attack. The family's doorbell camera happened to capture the rescue. Lauren Ray had called over a dog after she saw it unaccompanied standing in the street. But when...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wfxl.com

Caught on video: Dog stealing 10 lb. box of treats from front porch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KABB) — A video shared on Nextdoor of a dog stealing a ten-pound box of dog treats off a neighbor's porch has gone viral. "Whose Pooch Pirate is this?! Dog stole a 10 lb box of Milk Bone dog biscuits off my front porch that Amazon had just delivered," said the post from Willy Mills.
LUBBOCK, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Pooch Pirate’ caught on camera stealing 10-pound box of treats off porch

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amazon may want to consider vacuum-sealing certain products after a viral video captured a spirited porch theft pup-etrated in broad daylight. Willy Mills shared video footage of the daring heist on the Nextdoor app, asking, “Whose Pooch Pirate is this?! Dog stole a 10 lb box of Milk Bone dog biscuits off my front porch that Amazon had just delivered,” KABB reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Georgia Sun

Thief caught on camera stealing trailer

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with the theft of a trailer. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office Nov. 24, at around 11:22 p.m. and took place on Skipper Road. According to sheriff’s officials,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Amazon worker saves girl from pit bull attack in heroics caught on doorbell camera

An Amazon worker has been praised for rushing to the defence of a Las Vegas woman, after a rogue pit bull attempted to attack the 19-year-old and her dog in the porchway of their home.Video footage of the incident went viral last week, after it showed Stephanie Lontz heroically putting herself between the pit bull and house occupier Lauren Ray – as well as the dog she was carrying.Ms Ray was standing outside with her pet dog when a pit bull on her street suddenly made a bee-line for the pair. She quickly scooped up her pup, and attempted...
Fox 19

Caught on Cam: Grinches steal Santa Claus from Tri-State home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were caught on camera stealing a little bit of Christmas from one Green Township front yard. In the middle of the night, two thieves deflated a 12-ft. Santa Claus that belonged to the Koester family, put it in their van and left with their holiday haul.
CINCINNATI, OH
fox2detroit.com

Crooks caught on camera stealing snow removal from Corktown property

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A couple of crooks were caught on video stealing snow removal equipment from a Corktown property on Saturday and their president says the timing couldn't be worse. Jerome Rayford has worked to turn the Fountain Court Consumer Housing in Corktown into a community full of pride....
DETROIT, MI
