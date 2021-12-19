Dog Hilariously Caught on Camera Desperately Trying to Steal Package from Neighbor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A family in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles survived a scary ordeal after thieves stole items from their property while they were inside. Security cameras at the house captured the incident Monday afternoon. One of the suspects scaled a wall to enter the backyard of the home, then walked to the side door of the garage. A man and woman took off with the homeowner’s $2,700 electric bicycle, then returned shortly after to steal power tools. The father of the family, who was home at the time and only wanted to go by Dan, believes the crooks that broke in are familiar with the area. “I’m feeling what a lot of people are feeling which is that there’s a marked uptick of this type of crime and it’s sad,” said Dan Thursday. “I feel like for a long time things were pretty good, so I’m sad about it.” Nobody was hurt in the incident. The homeowner filed a police report but so far no arrests have been made.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO