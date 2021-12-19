ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Thousands of Santas Stage Madrid Charity Run for Volcano-Hit La Palma

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Thousands of people dressed as Santa Claus took part in a charity run through Madrid on Sunday to raise money for people affected by a three-month volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma....

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
kdal610.com

Inside La Palma’s volcano: lull in activity allows look into crater

LA PALMA (Reuters) -The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma was silent for a second day on Wednesday, giving scientists the first chance to study the main crater from its brink as the eruption appeared to be nearing its end after three months. A group of...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Eruption in Spain’s La Palma is longest running on island, experts say

(Reuters) – The volcanic eruption on La Palma that has sent spectacular rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of La Cumbre for nearly three months is the longest running on the Spanish island since records began in 1500, experts said on Sunday. It began on Sept. 19...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Charity#Paseo De La Castellana#Christmas#Reuters#Spanish
740thefan.com

Demand erupts for La Palma wine that shares name with volcano

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Sales of a red wine that shares its name with the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma have soared since the eruption began three months ago, providing an unexpected windfall for the Bodegas Teneguia vineyard. “Since the volcano hit, the name Cumbre...
DRINKS
East Bay Times

Cautious cleanup on La Palma as volcano finally quiets

LA PALMA, Spain – Authorities on Spain’s La Palma island allowed evacuated residents to return to clear their ash-covered houses on Thursday as scientists suggested solidifying lava vents beneath the Cumbre Vieja volcano could herald an end to the three-month eruption. Deep banks of black ash had piled...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Santa Claus hands out gifts in Rio’s City of God slum

Santa Claus visited Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children.Dressed in a warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard attached to his chin, Santa Claus was met with crowds of excited children.He handed out food and toys to the children whose community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging inflation, unemployment and years of gang violence.“They really need these things” said Santa Claus, who remained anonymous. The children swarmed him, wrapping him in hugs.Santa Claus visited the City of God, which is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox News

Volcano spewing lava over Canary Island of La Palma goes quiet

A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months fell quiet Tuesday, though scientists warned the lull didn't necessarily mean the eruption is over. Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island since late Monday, the Canary...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Beneath La Palma volcano, scientists collect lava 'to learn'

As soon as he heard that La Palma's volcano had erupted, Australian geologist Matt Pankhurst loaded his microscope into his car and raced to catch a ferry to the Spanish island. Like other scientists around the world, he was eager to get a first-hand look at the rare and valuable...
SCIENCE
mymixfm.com

La Palma volcano’s underground vents are solidifying as lava dries up

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – The underground conduits that feed lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Spain’s La Palma island are solidifying, authorities said on Thursday, in a sign that the end of the three-month eruption could be announced by Christmas. If seismic activity and other factors...
EUROPE
columbuspost.com

85 days active – La Palma: Untitled volcano breaks record – News

Now 85 days old, volcanic activity in La Palma is the longest eruption recorded on the Spanish Canary Islands since Sunday. So far, the eruption of Dehua volcano in 1585 is considered to be the longest in 84 days on the Atlantic island off the west coast of Africa. No...
SPAIN
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
BBC

Tania Mendoza: Mexican actress shot dead while waiting for son

A Mexican actress and singer was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, reports say. Tania Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wsau.com

Ancient Peruvian mummy goes on show at Lima museum

LIMA (Reuters) – A pre-Incan mummy found in Peru and thought to be between 800 and 1,200 years old, went on display on Tuesday at the San Marcos University in Lima after archaeologists reported finding the remains in an underground tomb in November. The mummified remains, which were bound by...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy