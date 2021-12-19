ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I made 67 celebrity-chef recipes in 2021. Here are the 12 I'll be making again in 2022.

By Paige Bennett
 2 days ago
I made a lot of recipes from famous chefs this year — and some were total winners. Paige Bennett
  • Ina Garten's baked-potato recipe and Ree Drummond's recipes for apple and pecan pies were amazing.
  • I love Guy Fieri's recipe for grits and Duff Goldman's recipe for chocolate lava cakes.

Ina Garten's easy cinnamon doughnuts are a cozy fall breakfast.

The cinnamon-coated doughnuts turned out great. Paige Bennett

I typically don't like baked doughnuts, as they always pale in comparison to traditionally fried ones. But I came across Garten's recipe for cinnamon-sugar doughnuts that looked easy enough that it was worth giving the recipe a shot.

They were very easy to make in both doughnut and muffin form. I made them in the fall, and they tasted extra delicious on a crisp morning with a side of piping hot coffee.

They're also easy enough to make ahead and store in the fridge for heat-and-eat breakfasts.

I've already made Sunny Anderson's pumpkin-pecan-pie French toast multiple times.

Like Ina Garten's donuts, this breakfast is best served alongside hot coffee. Paige Bennett

I love French toast, but I can never seem to make it quite right at home. It always ends up tasting too much like egg, so I had all but given up on eating it anywhere other than at restaurants.

Enter Anderson's recipe for a crispy, pumpkin-pecan-pie French toast. The bread is dunked in a batter that contains pumpkin puree, then coated in a mixture of cornflakes and pecans.

Every single bite of this indulgent French toast was crunchy with a soft interior. I loved it so much that I made it again the very next morning after trying it for the first time. I love making this on lazy weekends after sleeping in.

I also love savory breakfasts, and Guy Fieri's cheesy jalapeño grits are one of the best morning meals I've ever made.

Guy Fieri has said grits are one of the only breakfasts he'll eat. Paige Bennett for Insider; David Banks/AP Photo

Although I do have a few sweet breakfasts that I turn to again and again, I usually prefer my morning meals to be savory. I tend to go for fried eggs, egg sandwiches, or avocado toast — that is, until I gave Fieri's cheesy, garlicky, jalapeño grits a try.

The grits turned out to have a golden, crispy exterior with a creamy, spicy interior. My favorite way to eat this dish is with fresh arugula and pickled red onion, which Fieri would certainly approve of considering his appreciation for pickled veggies.

I found a new favorite recipe for pecan pie.

Ree Drummond's pie was delicious. Paige Bennett

This year, I learned new ways to make foods that I used to be not-so-great at making.

Pie crust has been a baking weakness of mine for as long as I can remember, but after making several celebrity-chef pie crusts in 2021, I have improved my techniques a lot. More importantly, I found some great pie recipes to make in the future.

One of the best pies I made this year was a pecan pie from Ree Drummond. The pie crust was flaky, and the interior was the perfect combination of gooey and crispy. It was rich and sweet, and I plan on making this for future holiday dinners.

I also found a recipe for apple pie that I can’t get enough of.

Ree Drummond's pie was tasty and flaky. Paige Bennett

Drummond also led me to a new favorite apple-pie recipe. Her apple pie features a perfectly buttery crust flavored with warming fall spices. The real showstopper for this pie is the crumbly crust complete with lots of brown sugar, butter, oats, and nuts.

I loved this dessert so much that I made another one using leftover dough from the first pie shortly after. Although this pie is tasty on its own, I couldn't get enough of it when served with vanilla ice cream.

Anderson majorly upgraded my expectations for chocolate milkshakes.

Sunny Anderson's milkshake was the perfect blend of spices and chocolate. Paige Bennett for Insider

I hardly ever think to make milkshakes at home even though they're pretty easy to prepare. But I've yet to find a restaurant that makes one as good as Anderson's chocolate-chai shake.

The recipe upgrades basic chocolate shakes with things like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, fennel seeds, and black pepper.

The result is a chocolate milkshake with an extra kick that is so good I will happily make it again despite the hour of prep time required to steep and chill the milk.

Aarón Sánchez's corn on the cob will make many appearances for grilling season.

This dish looked and tasted delicious. Paige Bennett

I tried many tasty recipes for corn on the cob over the summer of this year, but the spicy, chili-lime version from Chef Sánchez stood out.

The seasoning includes rocoto chili paste, which I was able to order online. It keeps well in the fridge, too, so I can make this recipe several times before needing to order more.

Other flavorful ingredients include lime, fresh garlic, and cotija cheese. Every bite was a little salty, spicy, and refreshing and takes only about 20 minutes from husking the corn to plating it.

I found four delicious mimosa options for future brunches.

I loved all of the mimosa recipes I tried. Paige Bennett for Insider; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

I'm a big mimosa fan, and not just for brunch. It's an easy cocktail that always tastes delicious, but I learned several ways to upgrade it by following recipes from Bobby Flay, Pat and Gina Neely, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Rachael Ray.

Flay's recipe includes fresh mango, fresh orange juice, prosecco, and pomegranate liqueur, all of which pair together nicely for a fruity, bubbly drink.

The recipe from the Neelys was refreshing and included pineapple and blood-orange juices, plus a cute, colorful sugar rim.

Guarnaschelli's mimosa is also inspired by the French 75 cocktail. By adding gin, this mimosa is a little stronger. I loved the rim of this one, too — it had both sugar and orange zest.

I'll also be making Ray's mimosas in the future. Her recipe is simple and classic, with just orange juice, dry champagne, and orange liqueur, plus an orange peel to garnish.

This lighter take on fettuccine Alfredo is one of my favorite dinners.

I don't love cauliflower, but this sauce is amazing. Paige Bennett

Although I follow a vegetarian diet, I don't like cauliflower much.

I'll never turn down fettuccine Alfredo, or any pasta really, but I was honestly shocked that of the three celebrity chef versions of this dish, my favorite was made with cauliflower.

Katie Lee Biegel's healthier fettuccine Alfredo recipe is a go-to dinner option for me, and I was so impressed that she seamlessly swaps cream for cauliflower. There's enough cheese and garlic to mask the taste of the veggie.

For a restaurant-worthy, plant-based entree, I like Alex Guarnaschelli's "accidentally vegan" recipe.

It's a very filling vegan entree. Paige Bennett for Insider; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF

I was surprised to find another cauliflower dish that I plan to make in 2022.

This time, it's Guarnaschelli's cauliflower steak marinated in coconut milk and spices and garnished with gremolata. It looks — and tastes — very upscale, but it was easy to make.

Baked potatoes are a simple dish, but Garten's method for making them is genius.

The whipped feta was absolutely delicious. Paige Bennett

It's not difficult to make a good baked potato, but celebrity chefs take this humble dish to new heights.

Such is the case with Garten's baked potato, which features an herby, crispy skin and a homemade whipped-feta filling. Not only does this taste amazing, but also it looks really stunning when plated.

It's one of my favorite side dishes for a nice meal with friends or family.

When I want to make an impressive dessert, Duff Goldman's lava cake is my top pick.

Duff Goldman's chocolate lava cake felt so fancy. Paige Bennett for Insider

Goldman's chocolate-chip cookies were my favorite celebrity-chef recipe of 2020, and it's not surprising to see another dessert from the star of Ace of Cakes make my list of favorites for this year.

His chocolate lava cake tastes just as incredible as it looks. The middle melts into a pool of rich chocolate once you cut it open, but not before you have a chance to admire the crunchy candied walnuts and juicy slices of orange on top.

Together, the flavors and textures made this recipe one of my favorite things I ate in 2021.

Mashed

Here's What Guy Fieri Eats When He's Not Traveling

Guy Fieri has a serious love affair with food. According to Taste of Home, the chef and personality loves French cuisine, collard greens, chicken and dumplings, cilantro, and so, so much more. He also has a soft spot for vegetables — Fieri grew up eating a mostly-vegetarian diet and now claims to love produce — he even has a favorite veggie. These images paint a stark contrast to the television personality known to chow down on platters of soul food and massive sandwiches on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
People

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Side Dishes - Exclusive

Recently, Mashed had the chance to exclusively chat with Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, to talk about all things holiday. Not only did Drummond recently star in Food Network's first Christmas movie, but when it comes to this time of year, she's naturally enthusiastic about all the great food on the table and talked at length about her favorite side dishes she likes to serve at holiday gatherings.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's What Duff Goldman Ate For His 47th Birthday Dinner

Taking a short break from sharing about his adorable baby Josephine, Duff Goldman has fans tuning in to see what favorite foods this "Ace of Cakes" enjoys for his own indulgence — specifically his 47th birthday. In a recent Instagram post, the celebrity baker writes, "I cannot thank my muffin @johnnapgoldman and Josephine for coordinating with @marshlandrestaurants and getting fried clams, cape cod clam chowder, and real sandwich stuffed quahogs for my birthday dinner."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Treat Yourself to One of Martha Stewart’s ‘Best’ Pie Recipes in Her Repertoire

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When anything rolls around: holidays, special occasions, or even a Tuesday where you want to feel extra fancy — Martha Stewart’s recipes are there. And this time, she upped the ante for holiday pies.
RECIPES
