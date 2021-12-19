ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Davey: Tories in ‘real trouble’ after second by-election defeat

By Geraldine Scott
 2 days ago

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has warned the Conservatives are in “real trouble” following their by-election defeat in North Shropshire.

Sir Ed said there was a “real chance” of getting the Prime Minister out of office in the next election.

And he told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “We’ve proven that the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere, and I think we’ve confirmed the reality that if we’re going to get Johnson and the Tories out of office, it’s going to take the Liberal Democrats beating Conservative MPs in their blue wall seats.”

The Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority to take the North Shropshire seat by almost 6,000 votes on Thursday.

The by-election came after Owen Paterson resigned in disgrace after being found to have breached lobbying rules, following an abortive attempt by the Tories to prevent him serving a 30-day suspension.

The result sent shock waves through Westminster after weeks of damaging headlines about Tory “sleaze” and reports of partying in No 10 in breach of Covid restrictions last year.

Mr Johnson said he took “personal responsibility” for what he described as a “very disappointing” result” for the party.

But Sir Ed accused the Conservatives of “letting people down”.

He said: “They have taken people for granted, that is why the Liberal Democrats won in North Shropshire, why indeed we won in Chesham and Amersham, and why I’m so excited about the prospects ahead of us.

“I think there’s a real chance of getting Boris Johnson and the Conservatives out of power in the next election and I think the Liberal Democrats have shown the way.”

“I do have a smile on my face, I do think there’s new hope for our country and I do think the Conservatives are in real trouble.

It comes as the Lib Dem released polling claiming one in four people (24%) said they were more likely to support the party following the by-election success.

Savanta ComRes interviewed 2,176 UK adults online from December 10-12.

In the data, commissioned by the Lib Dems and seen exclusively by the PA news agency, it was claimed one in three Labour voters (29%) were now more likely to back the Lib Dems following the North Shropshire win.

In many traditionally Tory seats, the Lib Dems claimed Labour were in a distant third place and Conservative MPs were defending narrow majorities.

But Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said on Sunday that he did not see the North Shropshire result as a disappointment, despite his party getting just 9.68% of the vote in Thursday’s poll.

Mr Streeting told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday: “I think what North Shropshire shows us is that political parties are perfectly capable of making informed judgments about where to spend their resources and voters can be trusted to make the decisions that give them the outcome that they want – in this case removing a Conservative MP – and I’m not the slightest bit disappointed by the result in North Shropshire.”

He added: “Looking at the lie of the electoral map, there will be some parts of the country where getting rid of a Conservative MP, the best route, the easiest route to that is to vote Liberal Democrat.

“There are far more places in the country where the route to getting rid of a Conservative MP and delivering a Labour government is by voting Labour, and voters can make their own decisions.”

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the by-election loss was the fault of the “the Conservative Party collectively”.

He said: “I think we got a number of things wrong. How we handled the Owen Paterson affair was wrong and I’ve said that before. I regret my role in that, but that was wrong and I think that was hugely damaging of course because he was their MP.”

“And a lot of his constituents wouldn’t have liked what has happened,” he said.

“And I think some of the recent news around whether there were gatherings in Number 10 or not gatherings, whatever… or even Christmas parties. So what has or has not happened, the fact that it’s been investigated that hasn’t helped.

“So it’s a disappointing result. Let’s not sugarcoat it and pretend that there’s some good lining in it.”

Voices: The Liberal Democrats are now poised to be as powerful as they were in 2010

Could history repeat itself? In 1962, the then moribund Liberal Party captured “true blue” Orpington in a by-election, on a massive 26 per cent swing. The prime minister, Harold Macmillan, had been a proven election winner, but by then he was seen as out of touch and beset by sleaze (the Profumo scandal). He decided to go before he was pushed.His hapless successor, Alec Douglas-Home, fared no better and lost 60 seats to Labour at the 1964 general election. Labour achieved a narrow win then, followed by a landslide at the second attempt in 1966. The Liberals added three seats to their...
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
How will Boris Johnson govern his unruly cabinet?

Can Boris Johnson fix his fractured cabinet? According to reports, only four of his cabinet colleagues backed any of the three options for new anti-Omicron measures the prime minister presented to them during their unusually long (more than two hours) and disharmonious session. Those who sided with the prime minister...
Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
Covid isolation period cut as PM pledges no more restrictions before Christmas

The self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who have coronavirus has been cut to a week as Boris Johnson reassured the public that Christmas will be able to go ahead without further restrictions.From Wednesday, those who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, and are vaccinated, will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.The rule change may help thousands of people see their families in time for Christmas.It came after the Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he...
Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
Boris Johnson news – live: PM defends No 10 garden party as ‘people at work, talking about work’

The Prime Minister has defended the No 10 garden party during lockdown last May as “people at work, talking about work”.Asked if he normally has meetings with cheese and wine, Boris Johnson said: “Those were people at work … This is where I live and where I work. Those were people at work, talking about work.”Earlier today, in Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe, Mr Raab said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished, leaving No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it...
Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
‘Foreign criminals’ are just an excuse: the Tories are trying to take away rights from all of us

Boris Johnson’s government is trying to chip away at your rights, but it wants you to believe that this is only a problem for other people. The police bill threatens the right to protest, but it is presented as a measure to deal with “extremist” political activists. The judicial review bill threatens to curtail the right to judicial review – a process that allows individuals to seek redress from public institutions that may have harmed them – but it is framed as an effort to reclaim power from “unelected” judges. The elections bill, which seeks to introduce voter ID, could effectively disenfranchise 2 million people, but the government claims it will address “fraud”.
Boris Johnson has gone from life of the party to liability

Until recently, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity within his party and with the public made his position appear almost invulnerable. Now 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year. By the numbers: Johnson's approval ratings have plummeted to a record-low...
Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
North Shropshire: New Lib Dem MP says voters fed up and angry

The Lib Dem victory in the North Shropshire by-election was more than just a reaction to recent revelations, the party's new MP has said. Helen Morgan secured a 6,000 majority on Thursday, becoming the area's first non-Conservative MP in its history. She told the BBC while there was "a lot...
Boris Johnson faces ‘dangerous moment’ in premiership after by-election defeat, Tory grandee warns

A Conservative grandee has warned that Boris Johnson faces a “dangerous moment” in his premiership after the party suffered a historic defeat in the North Shropshire by-election after weeks of rows at the top of government on multiple fronts.Sir Malcolm Rifkind – who served as foreign secretary under John Major – told The Independent that while an immediate challenge to the prime minister’s position was unlikely, it was a “serious proposition” that he could be losing the support of MPs.“It’s a small step for mankind and a rather great leap for Boris Johnson,” Sir Malcolm said of the by-election...
