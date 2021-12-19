ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT collection created by former UGA players to feature benefits for current Bulldogs & fans

By Fletcher Page, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

Ty Frix set out earlier this year to build a computer from scratch so he’d have a high-powered platform to play video games.

The former Georgia football player and medical school graduate didn’t anticipate much of a challenge, but he quickly hit a roadblock.

Some parts cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars more than expected.

Why?

The answer led to Frix’s entry into the world of cryptocurrency and eventually a partnership with former UGA football players Aaron Murray , Keith Marshall and brother Trent Frix to launch, “a passion project,” with benefits planned for current college Georgia football players and fans alike.

Former Georgia football players to launch first-of-its-kind NFT collection

Months of learning, brainstorming and collaboration led to the creation of The Players' Lounge , a digital collaborative space for college fanbases.

The company is launching an NFT collection called DGD Mafia on Sunday, January 9 (the day before the College Football Playoff championship game) designed for the Georgia football community.

Purchase of the NFT (non-fungible token) will unlock access to exclusive content and experiences in the real world and digital spaces.

"We came together and saw this as an opportunity to bring this new technology and asset class to the Georgia football community that we're all so familiar with," Marshall said. "The ability to generate excitement within a community centered around a common theme is one of the characteristics that has driven the success of the most popular NFT projects to date."

NFTs are like baseball cards, but are digital and ownership is tracked with the use of blockchains, which record transactions and assets in a network. In some cases like the DGD Mafia concept, NFTs are used to organize people in a community for a common interest or goal.

The sports landscape is full of NFT examples — Tom Brady has released multiple collections , and Tim Tebow and the University of Florida are partners in a digital collectable company called Campus Legends that launched in September.

What makes The Players' Lounge unique, Frix says, is 50 percent of profit will go to current Georgia players partnered within NCAA rules.

"The Players' Lounge is the first NFT community built by former players, created for current and future players to take advantage of endorsements and tie into the fan community," said Frix, whose father Mitch and brother Trent also played for the Bulldogs.

The venture came together in part thanks to a string of fortunately timed events.

The NCAA adopted policies so players could earn money off name, image and likeness endorsements beginning in July.

“I’m a little bit salty about the new NIL rules because I wish it was out when I was playing,” said Murray, now a CBS broadcaster who holds SEC records for career passing yards and touchdowns. “I think it’s great because I know what these kids are going through and how tough it is. You give up a lot to do it. I love the fact these kids have the opportunity to make some money, and I love the fact that we are providing another way for them to make money.”

As college athletes agreed to their first endorsement deals this summer,  Frix was on the search for computer parts. Prices were outrageously high, he learned, because of lack of supply due in part to an influx of users in the cryptocurrency space driving up cost.

Frix went into research mode and eventually landed on NFTs.

"I started to feel this could be a way to connect with current athletes and the fan base in the digital universe and function as an access token into this world," Frix said.

Frix took his ideas to Marshall who has a degree in finance from UGA's Terry College of Business and is currently pursuing an MBA at Emory University.

Some of Marshall’s recent classes covered alternative assets, so he and Frix were talking the same language.

"In my frontier asset class we spent a few lectures learning from and discussing with market leaders in the NFT space about characteristics at the core of successful NFT projects,” said Marshall, one of the highest-rated recruits in Georgia football history who scored 15 career touchdowns. “Understanding both the NFT market and the Georgia football community, I immediately saw the appeal of connecting the two when Ty called.”

Also in the fall, a company pitched Murray on starting his own personal NFT collection, so he too had a jump on insight. He loved the concept and was on the verge of signing a contract when Frix reached out.

“I’d rather do it with my guys, and have some fun with it,” Murray said. “We’ve seen other companies come out and try to work with college players. I think we’re striving to be a little bit different in the sense that we are giving more money back to the players.”

Soon Frix and Company developed ideas into a business plan — artwork for the cards, perks for buyers, including autographed footballs and digital signatures on rare versions of the NFT cards, and endorsement pitches for players. GigLabs, a company at the forefront of the NFT space with partnerships including CNN, the University of Miami and NASCAR, agreed earlier this month to help bring The Players' Lounge to life.

"The credibility of partnering with a company like GigLabs along with the expertise they offer has been invaluable in helping us refine and execute our vision," Marshall said.

DGD Mafia aims to create community for former, current and future players and fans

The way Frix sees it, The Players' Lounge should open communication and form relationships among former and current players and fans — groups of people with rabid interest in Georgia football that want the Bulldogs to win. Since his playing days ended in 2012, Frix has taken a leadership role in the Lettermen’s Club and says there’s work to do to encourage more interaction and benefits, especially among players from the Mark Richt and Kirby Smart eras.

Connection is something Frix has sparked for a long time. Marshall says Frix was one of his first UGA teammates he got to know when he arrived in Athens in 2012 when Frix offered to give him a ride his first day on campus. Frix helped Murray in a biology class his freshman year and the two later became roommates. The trio played together on Georgia's SEC-East winning team in 2012.

"We’ve all stayed really, really close since college," Murray said.

Through the years, Frix and Marshall remained in touch, often talking about start-ups and business concepts. Murray and Frix text almost everyday in a group text with former teammates.

Developing those types of relationships among all segments of the Georgia football community, all agree, is a primary goal for The Players' Lounge.

"Having toed both sides of the field as a player and now a fan, this is exciting because it allows all of us to be part of the community that we miss so much," Frix said. "We want to contribute to that community. We think this venture is the best way to do it."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: NFT collection created by former UGA players to feature benefits for current Bulldogs & fans

