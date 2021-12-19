ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Ten-year-old dies and child hospitalised in Oldham after being hit by car

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn4wx_0dR0yNH700

A 10-year-old girl has died while another child has been hospitalised following a car crash in Oldham , Greater Manchester.

Police confirmed this morning that a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence, and remains in custody for questioning.

The accident happened at around 5pm on Saturday on Coleridge Road, Oldham and involved a collision between a red Land Rover Discovery and two children.

Having hit the two children , the car then continued into a lamp post.

Emergency services attended the scene and both children were taken to hospital.

The 10-year-old girl suffered from serious injuries and died in hospital.

The other child suffered from an ankle and head injury and remains in a stable condition in hospital, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Sergeant Matthew Waggett, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the little girl’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Whilst we have arrested a man, we are continuing at pace with our investigation as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision and are asking that anyone who has dashcam footage or any information about the red Land Rover Discovery during the collision or prior to the collision speaks to police.”

He went on to add: "This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who can assist police with their enquiries."

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to either contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2185, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Friends Playing On Road, Victim Dies

A leopard in India reportedly attacked and dragged away a 10-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends on a road near a village. The incident took place Monday morning in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said the victim was with a group of other minor boys when the leopard attacked them, IANS reported. The leopard grabbed one of the boys and mauled him to death, while the others fled for their lives.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

A 2-Year-Old Girl Is Missing After Her Father Was Found Trapped in a River With Hypothermia

Search efforts are underway for a 2-year-old Indiana girl who was discovered missing after her father was found trapped in a truck that was submerged in a freezing-cold river. Authorities in Bartholomew County said they were able to recover the truck the two were riding in but Emma Sweet was nowhere to be found. The two were reported missing on Nov. 25, and her father, Jeremy Sweet, was found in the White River on Friday by duck hunters. He was found to be suffering from hypothermia and remains hospitalized while search teams look for his daughter. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s department said in a statement Saturday that after the second day of searching they have still had no luck in locating the little girl, but “what is believed to be Emma’s coat was recovered downstream.” Deputies say Emma, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with a butterfly design.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police Sergeant#Greater Manchester Police#Gmp#Crimestoppers
Miami Herald

22-year-old worker dies after forklift hits him at distribution center, NC cops say

A 22-year-old worker died after a forklift ran into him at a distribution center in North Carolina, officials said. Dereck Rafael Carrero of Hope Mills was on the job when he was filling an order on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. While he was in an aisle to pick out a product, deputies said Carrero “was struck by a high reach motorized forklift driven by another employee.”
ACCIDENTS
People

'Miracle' Girl, 11, Released from Hospital Nearly 3 Weeks After Dad Died Saving Her in Plane Crash

An 11-year-old girl is on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific plane crash in Michigan thanks to the heroic actions of her father. Laney Perdue has spent the last two and a half weeks at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital recovering from injuries that she sustained in the Nov. 13 plane crash, according to NBC affiliate WOOD-TV.
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Man in traffic accident declared dead wakes up after night in morgue

An Indian man was declared dead following a motorcycle accident and placed in a morgue freezer — but shocked his family when they discovered that he was still breathing the next day. Srikesh Kumar, 45, was in critical condition after he was struck by the motorcycle in Moradabad, east of...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Health Services
osidenews.com

44 Year-old Female Dies after Being Struck by Vehicle in Vista

Vista CA— On December 9, 2021, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies from the Vista Station, Traffic Division and Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a serious injury vehicle versus pedestrian collision at the 300 block of Pomelo Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, a single occupant tan...
VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4-Year-Old Child Dies in Solo-Car Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Child Not in Car Seat Killed in Collision near Highland Avenue. The crash took place at about 7:30 p.m., in the area of 67th and Highland Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. According to authorities, a Chevy Corvette heading southbound on 67th Avenue slammed into a tree. Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
International Business Times

6-Year-Old In Coma After Being Mauled By 3 Pig-Hunting Dogs

A 6-year-old boy in New Zealand has been put in an induced coma after three pig-hunting dogs mauled him, severely injuring his face and upper body. The emergency crew was called to a property in the Whare Creek area, about 14 miles south of Manapouri around 7 p.m. Friday, following which the injured minor was airlifted to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
KVIA

16-year-old dies after being shot in east El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 16-year-old teenage male died in an east El Paso shooting Tuesday afternoon. Police have been investigating a stretch of Zaragoza for several hours. This was the second deadly shooting of the day. The first happened in northeast El Paso. Police are still gathering details on both shootings.
EL PASO, TX
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man jailed for 11 years after killing three-year-old girl in his care

A man who killed a three-year-old girl while she was in his care after becoming angry that she had not finished her lunch has been jailed for 11 years.Paul Marsh, 27, inflicted catastrophic head injuries on Jessica Dalgleish at her home in Sandgate, near Folkestone on 21 December 2019, Kent Police said.Marsh had grown increasingly frustrated with looking after Jessica in the weeks leading up to her death. Bruising was discovered on her face and head suggesting he had assaulted her on previous occasions, which were not reported to police at time.Witness evidence showed that he carried out the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

390K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy