ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Worker Found Dead In Delco Smoke Shop, Suspect Sought

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OG94X_0dR0y1wO00
Suspect wanted in killing at Empire Smoke Shop & Phones. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Ridley Township PD

Police have released a photo of the suspect sought in a Delaware County homicide investigation.

An employee of Empire Smoke Shop & Phones, located at 1418 Chester Pike in Crum Lynne, was shot and killed inside the store Friday morning.

Authorities are trying to identify the individual pictured above, believed to have fired the gun that killed the victim before fleeing.

Anyone who can identify the male please contact the Ridley Township Police at 610-532-4000 or ridleydetectives@ridleytwp.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

Nanip68
2d ago

My condolences and prayers for his family and loved ones. Someone has to recognize the guy who did this.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Voice

Missing, Endangered Woman Sought By Police In Central PA

UPDATE: Deborah Washington, 57, of Manor Township has been found safe, according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police. Police are searching for a central Pennsylvania woman who has been missing since Sunday, whom they believe to be endangered. Deborah Washington, 57, of Manor Township, was last seen leaving...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Wallet Thieves

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who worked together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at a Lehigh Valley grocery store. The suspects, pictured above, were caught on surveillance footage working together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at Giant on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on Sept. 23, local police said in a Monday release.
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Bensalem Police ID Human Remains In 1995 Cold Case

The human remains found behind a diner in Bensalem over 26 years ago have been identified, authorities announced. The adult skeletal remains, which were found on Sept. 18, 1995, in the woods behind the Club House Diner on Street Road, belong to Merrybeth Hodgkinson, according to the Bensalem Police Department.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Crum Lynne, PA
Daily Voice

2 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Week Before Christmas In Baltimore County

Two young men from Baltimore County are dead after the car they were in crashed into a pole, three other passengers were injured, according to police. On Dec. 16, at around 2:30 a.m., the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Bandoo, and a passenger 20-year-old Colby Boyd died after police say their car struck a utility pole on the northbound on-ramp from Merritt Boulevard onto Eastern Avenue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Mahwah Car Burglars: Judge Frees One, Other Held On PA Warrant After Oakland PD Adds Charges

Oakland police filed a host of charges against two New York City men captured in Mahwah while burglarizing dozens of vehicles in northwest Bergen County. Although Kalil Clay was charged with eight counts each of burglary and theft, among other offenses, a Superior Court judge in Hackensack released him from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.
MAHWAH, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Fairfield County Schools Enter 'Lock-In' During Bank Robbery Investigation

Two schools in Fairfield County entered their lock-in/lock-out protocols while police investigated a reported bank robbery and Lyft carjacking in the area. Police investigators in Bridgeport were called to the Webster Bank on Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, where there was a report of a robbery by a suspect who proceeded to flee in a stolen Lyft vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delco Smoke Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Shoplifting Tools, Meth Recovered During Arrest By Brick PD

A 32-year-old man from Central Jersey was found sleeping in his car and arrested on multiple drug and shoplifting charges, authorities said. At about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Brick police were conducting surveillance at 715 Route 70 when they observed a man sleeping inside a vehicle in the parking lot, a police department spokeswoman said.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

COVID Relief Money Collected By South Jersey Street Gang, 6 'Racketeers' Arrested: Prosecutor

A gang of South Jersey men fraudulently collected COVID-19 relief money among an assortment of other crimes including murder, authorities said. Six members of a Sunbury Village-based street gang have been charged with operating a criminal enterprise that is accused of carrying out multiple shootings – including two homicides – along with committing burglary, intimidating witnesses, possessing numerous firearms and fraudulently obtaining more than $125,000 in pandemic relief funds from the federal government, authorities said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Outside South Jersey Police Station: Developing

There was a shooting near a South Jersey police station, according to a developing and unconfirmed report. The shooting occurred Tuesday morning at 1211 N Delaware St. in Paulsboro, according to initial reports. An unconfirmed report said a man was shot twice outside of the Paulsboro Police station. Paulsboro police...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Essex Man Critical After Broad Daylight Shooting: Police

A man was gunned down in the afternoon in Essex, according to Baltimore County Police. On Dec. 20, at around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the Unit block of Glenwood Rd., for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported...
ESSEX, CT
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two men are facing charges for allegedly driving drunk in the area, one of whom struck a New York State Police trooper in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. A trooper on patrol in Rockland County shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 responded to a stretch of the Palisades Parkway near exit 16 in Stony Point, where there was a report of a single-vehicle crash.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Victim Of Fatal Hoboken Warehouse Fire ID’d: Prosecutor

One of two victims of the Monday night’s fatal warehouse fire in Hoboken have been identified, authorities announced. Rose Marie Vos, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene as responders doused the fire at 38 Jackson St. around 12:20 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A 61-year-old man...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
179K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy