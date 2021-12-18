ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5PM: Pick-A-Lane & picks for week 15 in the NFL

audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamie Show 5PM: Tim Allen in for Ramie. Tim Allen has been...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
NBC Sports

Jimmy Johnson: There was “a lot of backstabbing” of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

In his only interview since being fired early Thursday, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that he recently spoke to Jimmy Johnson, the last coach to follow a highly-successful college career with a highly-successful NFL career. Appearing on Fox’s Sunday pregame show, Johnson said some things that shed some light on the things that Meyer surely said to Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Yelling Video

It was just a tablet-throwing kind of night for Tom Brady on Sunday night. The New Orleans Saints shocked the the NFL world with 9-0 shutout win over Tampa on the road. Brady and the Bucs struggled to get anything going against Dennis Allen’s defense. With tensions eventually boiling over for the G.O.A.T. late in the game.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban discusses plan for five-star quarterback Ty Simpson

Days after Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, head coach Nick Saban may have signed his heir in Ty Simpson. Simpson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback from Martin, Tennessee attended Westview High School and signed his Alabama national letter of intent last week. Though Simpson ranks as a four-star in the On3 rankings, the 2022 quarterback comes in as a five-star recruit via the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the third-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Saban said that Simpson — who recently said that he’d like to enroll at Alabama early — could stand to benefit from participating in the Crimson Tide’s bowl preparation.
MARTIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
AOL Corp

Reporter says Urban Meyer’s lawyers acknowledged that the ex-Jaguars head coach kicked Josh Lambo

Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
NFL
FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons should consider benching Matt Ryan

After the Atlanta Falcons lost to San Francisco 31-13 the Falcons season is essentially over. While they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this loss almost assuredly eliminates Atlanta. With far too many teams in front of them and only three games left in the season, it is time to turn their attention to the off-season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy