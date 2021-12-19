ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Camera mirrors are gone – are mechanical shutters next? It's all good, right?

By Rod Lawton
digitalcameraworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a saying that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and it seems true that every advance in camera design seems to make perfect sense. Mirrorless cameras are perhaps the single biggest example, a breakthrough that made cameras smaller and simpler and allowed a single AF system...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Game Boy Camera Gets Ridiculously Good Lens

How do you get better pictures from a 20+ year old Game Boy Camera? How about marrying a DSLR lens to it? That’s what [ConorSev] did and, honestly, the results are better than you might expect as [John Aldred] mentioned in his post about the topic. You can check the camera out in the video below.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best floodlight camera to buy right now

When something goes bump in the night in your backyard, you probably want to know about it. While security cameras with night vision can show you what’s out there, a floodlight camera can both show and tell that rascal or raccoon to get off your lawn, scaring them away with some powerful lumens and possibly a blaring siren.
ELECTRONICS
digitalcameraworld.com

Oppo Find N: flagship foldable phone is revealed

Day two of Oppo's Inno Day 2021 and the company has revealed the Oppo Find N, the company’s first flagship foldable 5G phone, which is launching in China today. Sadly, for the rest of us, Oppo hasn’t confirmed whether the Find N will hit global markets at a later date (but do check out our Best fold phone guide for alternatives).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Popular Photography#Digital Cameras#Sigma#Fp L#Sec
digital-photography-school.com

DSLR vs Mirrorless: Which Camera Is Right for You?

These days, mirrorless cameras are all the rage – but what do they offer over a trusty, dependable DSLR? If you’re a photography beginner, should you buy a DSLR or a mirrorless camera? And if you’re already a DSLR user, is it worth upgrading to mirrorless?. In...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

The 7 Best Portable Photo Printers for Every Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Photo sharing may seem restricted to social media, but printable photos still exist. If you’ve been shopping around for a portable photo printer that will bring your favorite memories into the palm of your hand, we collected a list of some of the best, and most affordable options to buy, based on customer reviews. For additional shopping guides see our picks for the best...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Shutter Speed and Aperture on Canon Cameras

Our love of Canon cameras is hardly anything we keep under wraps. The longevity of the brand speaks for itself; what's the company's secret?. Canon cameras are, of course, stellar in terms of picture quality, but that's far from everything that they have to offer. They're famous for being user-friendly, with a relatively short learning curve even for first-time photographers; two of the first things that you'll learn are how to change the camera's shutter speed and aperture.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm lets you quickly use AI, 3D, lasers & robotics

Make any idea you have a reality with the HUENIT AI camera & modular robot arm. Designed to let you quickly and easily utilize AI, 3D, laser, and robotics, it offers a creator module for user customization. Moreover, it offers 30 fps real-time AI object detection using machine vision with TensorFlow. Furthermore, it boasts 3D printing with auto-leveling, and the printer module has a 40W heater and a dual-cooling system. Additionally, the printer can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments. Delivering high-powered 2.5W laser engraving and cutting, it works on various materials. These include MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, etc. Crafted with a built-in vacuum gripper, it lets you connect immediately, and it rotates 180 degrees with a built-in servo motor. Finally, it has a pen holder so it can function with colorful pens.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
digitalcameraworld.com

Filmmaking for beginners: where to start and how to shoot

Getting started in filmmaking can be an intimidating prospect. Obviously you need to conceive an idea worthy of being committed to film (or, these days, video), but then there’s the labyrinthine world of cameras, codecs, color science and more… where do you begin?. Thankfully, the world of mirrorless...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digitalcameraworld.com

The best professional camera in 2021: which pro camera system is best?

Choosing the best professional camera for you will depend on the type of photography you do. If you're a sports or news photographer you'll need a camera with accurate autofocus and a fast continuous burst mode so that you can capture all the action. Fashion and commercial photographers will want to steer more towards cameras with lots of megapixels so that images can be cropped and printed large scale.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Year in Review: The Best New Tech Gadgets Released in 2021

Another year, another busy time in the world of tech. In a blink of an eye, the year has come and gone with many new announcements and releases that have wowed us off our feet. If you’ve been following us, then you’re well aware about how frequently we release several different buying guides and roundups. But if there’s one with a definitive list of gadgets you should know about, this is it. We’re talking about tech gadgets that had a tremendous impact on our lives. From tried and true stalwarts in the space who have continually delivered outstanding stuff, like the...
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Will Finally Kill the Notch With the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple will finally begin removing the notch from the iPhone starting in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro, according to recent reports. Last week, Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display design, much like those seen on some high-end Android devices, instead of the notch.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sony develops world's first stacked CMOS image sensor technology with 2-layer transistor pixel

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("Sony") has succeeded in developing the world's first stacked CMOS image sensor technology with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel. Whereas conventional CMOS image sensors' photodiodes and pixel transistors occupy the same substrate, Sony's new technology separates photodiodes and pixel transistors on different substrate layers.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal: Save over $1,000 on Samsung's foldable today only

If you're in the market for a new smart phone, listen up. This week, Samsung is rolling out great deals every day on some of its most popular products, and to kick it off, it's offering huge savings on the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 3. The 256GB model usually lists for $1,800, and right now, for everyone, that has been cut down by $150, no strings attached. The biggest savings, however, come with an eligible trade-in. When you trade in up to two devices, either a phone, tablet or smart watch, you'll receive up to $900 in credit toward a new Z Fold 3.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is getting a new feature to enhance photos

The past few weeks have seen a flurry of rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 series — and this is likely to continue leading up to the launch of the phone. The newest Galaxy S22-related rumor comes courtesy of South Korean publication iMaterial, which seems to have chanced upon a hitherto unheard-of camera feature on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy