New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Emphasising the issue of the challenging situation in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has said that a unified and coordinated approach towards the strife-torn country needs to be discussed. "The issue of the challenging situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and the need to develop a unified and coordinated approach towards this country also needs to be discussed," Uzbekistan Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said during his opening remarks at the Third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue here on Sunday.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO