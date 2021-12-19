Carson Wentz shares his side of confrontation with Matthew Judon

Carson Wentz was not happy with Matthew Judon at one point in Saturday's 27-17 Colts win over the Patriots.

Following a third quarter, third-down Deatrich Wise sack of Wentz where Judon was part of the pile, the Colts quarterback jumped to his feet and was extremely fired up. He needed to be separated from Judon and led to the sideline.

Then after the field goal attempt, Wentz came back onto the field to get some more words in with the Patriots' edge rusher.

It was unclear exactly what happened, but Wentz was still bothered by it after the game.

“I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before," he said to reporters. "I don’t need to go into the specifics obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands needs to be at their side – I will just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up as I expect a lot of people would.”

NFL Media's James Palmer said Wentz tried to talk to Judon on the field after the game, but he wasn't having any of it.

Meanwhile, Judon downplayed the incident.

“Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy,” he said. “He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

The Patriots are now 9-5 with the loss, while the Colts are 8-6.

Here's video of Wentz coming back on the field.

