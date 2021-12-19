ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carson Wentz shares his side of confrontation with Matthew Judon

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igggw_0dR0w57C00

Carson Wentz was not happy with Matthew Judon at one point in Saturday's 27-17 Colts win over the Patriots.

Following a third quarter, third-down Deatrich Wise sack of Wentz where Judon was part of the pile, the Colts quarterback jumped to his feet and was extremely fired up. He needed to be separated from Judon and led to the sideline.

Then after the field goal attempt, Wentz came back onto the field to get some more words in with the Patriots' edge rusher.

It was unclear exactly what happened, but Wentz was still bothered by it after the game.

“I don’t know if I have ever been that fired up on a football field before," he said to reporters. "I don’t need to go into the specifics obviously, but a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and some other guys with curse words. Guy’s hands needs to be at their side – I will just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up as I expect a lot of people would.”

NFL Media's James Palmer said Wentz tried to talk to Judon on the field after the game, but he wasn't having any of it.

Meanwhile, Judon downplayed the incident.

“Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy,” he said. “He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

The Patriots are now 9-5 with the loss, while the Colts are 8-6.

Here's video of Wentz coming back on the field.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Carson Wentz’s accusation

Viewers of Saturday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots were surprised when Colts QB Carson Wentz got in the face of Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon after a play in the third quarter. So angry was Wentz that his teammates had to hold him back, which is saying something considering Wentz is not considered a bully of any kind.
NFL
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Colts Ended Patriots’ Win Streak

Two lengthy streaks came to an end Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 17 at the hands of the Colts, who halted New England’s win streak at seven games. Bill Belichick’s team also was riding an eight-game head-to-head win streak against Indianapolis into the Week 15 primetime contest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Deatrich Wise
AOL Corp

Colts center Ryan Kelly announces sudden death of his daughter

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly revealed on Monday why he missed their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday night. Kelly and his wife, Emma, announced that their daughter, Mary Kate, had died. "Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote. “You gave your mom and I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Colts#Nfl Media#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
The Spun

Carson Wentz Accuses Patriots Player Of Extremely Dirty Play

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was irate with what he said was a cheap shot from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during last night’s game. In the third quarter of the Colts’ 27-17 win, Wentz got in Judon’s face after he was sacked. Following the game, he implied that Judon hit him in a sensitive spot.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Pierce takes shot at Carson Wentz's suboptimal performance vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts were more physical than the New England Patriots in Week 15, leading to a 27-17 victory. Jonathan Taylor had 170 rushing yards and a touchdown, leading a Colts backfield that totaled 226 yards on the ground. As for the passing attack, Carson Wentz went 5 of 12 for 57 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Patriots dropped a few potential interceptions, and the last thing the Colts wanted to do was put the game in Wentz’s hands.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Frank Reich’s brutally honest response on Carson Wentz’s performance

The Indianapolis Colts are right in the hunt of the AFC playoff race, largely thanks to the play of the defense as well as superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Head coach Frank Reich was asked whether he thought quarterback Carson Wentz would have to step up and be the X-factor in a Colts win down the stretch, to which Reich gave a brutally honest reply, via Zak Keefer.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamie Collins had a comically simple response to the Patriots' loss to the Colts

It doesn’t seem like Jamie Collins was devastated by the New England Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Patriots (9-5) committed eight penalties and two turnovers on the way to their loss. The number of unforced errors was staggering considering what we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick’s teams, typically disciplined and well-coached. Perhaps that’s why Collins expressed confidence in the team with a nonchalant attitude when talking about the loss.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz delivers for the Eagles in Indianapolis as Colts quarterback

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, he hasn’t even been gone for a full year yet, but as a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you’ve probably had one eye on the Indianapolis Colts all season to see what Carson Wentz was and is doing. Now, our reasons might be different. Some of you are still fans of his, and that’s completely understandable, but around these parts, we’re monitoring snap counts.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy