ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qljg0_0dR0w3Lk00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says all of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend have been accounted for.

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

Beshear hailed the report by state emergency management officials and said he hoped it means no more people in Kentucky will be found dead from the storm.

Beshear says there was some confusion over the number of deaths because his staff believes there have been 78 deaths, though state emergency management officials put the current count at 75.

Study shows these 5 early omicron symptoms compare to common cold

Tennessee officials, meanwhile, have confirmed that a fifth person in the state died from storms that struck that state as part of the same weather system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

FOX 8 News welcomes Meteorologist Dontaé Jones

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 News in Cleveland just welcomed a new family member! A Northeast Ohio native, born and raised in Akron, Dontae Jones joins the team of FOX 8 meteorologists where he’ll forecast the weather during the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts. He’s coming back home to us from where he worked […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Flu-related hospitalizations see early spike in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases rise in Ohio, doctors are also concerned about another illness that comes around this time of the year—the flu. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, says he usually doesn’t see flu-related hospitalizations until late January or February. However, this year that’s all changed. He says many of these […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Osha#Extreme Weather#Ap#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘People who really want to be there:’ Churches across US, including 2 in Ohio, speak on rebuilding attendance

(AP) — When Westminster United Methodist Church in Houston resumed in-person services late last year, after a seven-month halt due to COVID-19, there were Sundays when only three worshippers showed up, according to the pastor, Meredith Mills. Since then, attendance has inched back up, but it’s still only about half the pre-pandemic turnout of 160 […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Stow city wide boil advisory lifted

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Stow issued a boil advisory for all residents following a “catastrophic” water main break Saturday. Monday, that advisory was lifted. In a press release, the city said, “Water testing completed over the past 24 hours has confirmed the drinking water is safe.  EPA regulations require the City to […]
STOW, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy