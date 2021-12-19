Counting down top young Ohio prospects

“Good afternoon, everyone. We’ll get started talking about the press release that we have coming out or that just came out. We're going to wear a helmet sticker on the helmets, down at the TaxAct Texas bowl. A lot of K-Staters and fellow Kansans in Western Kansas were dealt that devastating blow on December 15, when the fires, fueled by 100-plus mile an hour winds, burned over 400,000 acres and destroyed homes, vehicles, barns, thousands of head of cattle. Our hearts go out to people in Western Kansas. It's just a small thing for us to show our support for people throughout the state that have had such an impact of their lives so much. So, we’ll wear a helmet sticker on (January 4) and show our support for those people. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that has had so much loss. Moving on to football – We just finished up another practice this morning. We'll have two more practices here before we cut them loose for about five or six days and reconvene, I think it's the 29th or 30th and then start our prep again. For the game on the 4th, we've had really good practices. We'll get in my mind six good practices. We had a day off in between there, but six good practices before we cut them loose for a little while. So, a lot of the game plan is in. We just need to fine tune some things and continue to work with our young guys too. That's the other part of everything in our bowl prep practices. We're always working developmental stuff. It's not just LSU stuff. It's working a lot of our younger players, whether it's drill work or team work, just to take advantage of this time. Coach Tru (Trumain Carroll) has got the developmental guys in the weight room quite a bit, too. So, it's obviously the great reward for all of us to be able to continue to practice and continue to develop these players.”

