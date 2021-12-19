ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Counting down top young Ohio prospects

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff have been assembling an outstanding 2022 recruiting class and it is not finished yet. But the Buckeyes are also working ahead on their 2023 class and 2024 as well. Day has said recruiting Ohio will always be a priority. He...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Wisconsin finds opponent for Thursday

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers, amid a COVID-19 schedule shuffle, have found an opponent for Thursday. They'll play the George Mason Patriots at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center, per an announcement from UW Athletics Tuesday night. The program announced Monday that it was actively searching for an opponent...
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Quarterback Jack Miller’s transfer to Florida from Ohio State ignites media discussion

After entering the transfer portal in late November, former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller announced that he will transfer to play for the Florida Gators in the 2022 college football season. Originally a 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School, Miller was the No. 13-ranked quarterback and the No. 9-ranked player in the state of Arizona in the 2020 recruiting class.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Louisville, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
247Sports

College football: 10 things to look forward to in the 2022 season

The 2021 college football season is not over yet. Some bowl games and the College Football Playoff remain, but we can also look ahead to 2022 with New Year’s Day on the horizon. The past year of college football provided fans with all kinds of great moments and storylines....
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ray Curry Jr. enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He is the latest Hog to explore his options in the portal joining Josh Oglesby, Solomon Wright, Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, Darin Turner, JT Towers and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan. Curry Jr. did not appear in a game during his Razorback career.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Preview and scouting report: Michigan's offense vs. Georgia's defense

In just 10 days, the Michigan football team will play its biggest game in a generation, as the second-ranked Wolverines take on No. 3 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. Ahead of the matchup, we at 247Sports are digging into the nitty-gritty behind the contest, and what it will take for Michigan to win.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis commits to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s transition away from Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett became a lot more clear Tuesday night. USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis announced via Instagram his commitment to the Panthers. He also wrote a lengthy post on The Player’s Tribune breaking down his decision to transfer away from USC and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Coombs
247Sports

Tuioti reportedly being courted by Pac-12 school

The Huskers haven't quite finalized their coaching staff. Of course there are other programs who haven't finalized theirs either. That means there's always the possibility there still could be movement with the coaches you have had, and Oregon is reportedly interested in the man in charge of Nebraska's defensive line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Quick Hits: Iowa crushes Southeastern Louisiana in 93-62 contest

After defeating Utah State 94-75 on Saturday, Iowa returned home and took care of Southeastern Louisiana 93-62. In the first of back-to-back tune-up games, the Hawkeyes utilized a strong start to the second half to put away the Lions. Iowa entered Tuesday as a 28 point favorite and it didn't...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Kyle DeVan named Colorado's new offensive line coach

Colorado has hired Kyle DeVan as its new offensive line coach. The 36-year old DeVan will come to Boulder with Pac-12 experience, both as a player and as a coach. He also played in the NFL and coached at a program that reached the College Football Playoff in 2021. "Kyle...
NFL
247Sports

Texas Longhorns director of recruiting Brandon Harris targeted by Temple staff, per report

After turning down NFL opportunities and playing a pivotal role in Texas football’s excellent 2022 recruiting efforts, it seems as if Brandon Harris, the Longhorns’ director of recruiting, could be moving on to another opportunity. Temple is targeting Harris to become its next director of player personnel, according to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ohioans#Bucknuts Com#Free Buckeyes#Bowling Green#Division 1#Te De#Notre Dame
247Sports

VB: Reyes promoted to top assistant spot

Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook announced Tuesday that assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes will move into the Huskers' lead assistant role following the departure of associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand. Hildebrand was announced Sunday as the new head women's volleyball coach at Long Beach State. Reyes joined...
SPORTS
247Sports

Recap: No. 10 Alabama falls to Davidson in C.M. Newton Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team couldn’t complete the comeback as it lost to Davidson, 79-78, Tuesday night in Legacy Arena. A team the Crimson Tide added to its schedule only three days ago, the Wildcats led for more than 30 minutes in the C.M. Newton Classic and shot 50 percent from 3-point range. The narrow loss sends Alabama to conference play with a 9-3 record, while Davidson advanced to 9-2 on the 2021-22 season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State RB Dezmon Jackson enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State redshirt senior running back Dezmon Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells GoPokes247. Jackson is the third Cowboy this month to enter the portal. In three seasons at Oklahoma State, Jackson rushed for 686 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. He redshirt in 2019...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary opts-out of bowl game vs. Houston

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary announced Tuesday that he would not be participating in the Tigers’ upcoming Birmingham Bowl game against the Houston Cougars. McCreary will instead be focusing on preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. In 12 games this season, McCreary had 41 tackles, two tackles for loss,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
247Sports

Georgia QB JT Daniels tests positive for COVID-19

Dawgs247 has confirmed Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth-year junior quarterback, who began the season as UGA's starting signal caller, will miss at least some time leading up to the team's matchup with No. 2 Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 31 (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). UGASports.com was the first to report.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Miami announces football program in COVID protocols

The Miami Hurricanes are currently in COVID protocols, the school announced on Tuesday. "The University remains committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, December 31, against Washington State while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff," the school released in a statement.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying during TaxAct Texas Bowl preparations

“Good afternoon, everyone. We’ll get started talking about the press release that we have coming out or that just came out. We're going to wear a helmet sticker on the helmets, down at the TaxAct Texas bowl. A lot of K-Staters and fellow Kansans in Western Kansas were dealt that devastating blow on December 15, when the fires, fueled by 100-plus mile an hour winds, burned over 400,000 acres and destroyed homes, vehicles, barns, thousands of head of cattle. Our hearts go out to people in Western Kansas. It's just a small thing for us to show our support for people throughout the state that have had such an impact of their lives so much. So, we’ll wear a helmet sticker on (January 4) and show our support for those people. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that has had so much loss. Moving on to football – We just finished up another practice this morning. We'll have two more practices here before we cut them loose for about five or six days and reconvene, I think it's the 29th or 30th and then start our prep again. For the game on the 4th, we've had really good practices. We'll get in my mind six good practices. We had a day off in between there, but six good practices before we cut them loose for a little while. So, a lot of the game plan is in. We just need to fine tune some things and continue to work with our young guys too. That's the other part of everything in our bowl prep practices. We're always working developmental stuff. It's not just LSU stuff. It's working a lot of our younger players, whether it's drill work or team work, just to take advantage of this time. Coach Tru (Trumain Carroll) has got the developmental guys in the weight room quite a bit, too. So, it's obviously the great reward for all of us to be able to continue to practice and continue to develop these players.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy