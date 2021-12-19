ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Matchups, prediction for Battle by the Bay

By Adam H. Beasley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has just seven active MVPs — but they seem to play each other once every couple of weeks this season. Sunday provides the possibility of yet another showdown of superstars: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers vs. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. That’s assuming...

Matthew Stafford
