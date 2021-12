We’ve been bombarded by signs of the holiday season since early November. Turkeys, menorahs, and now, Santa and Christmas tunes in every store and on every radio station. If you’re like me, and from a blended family, the seasonal trappings can add a whole new level of stress. Whether they are formed after a death or divorce, blended families create a widening web of extended family relationships to be considered at celebration times, magnifying the complexities they experience all year round.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO