ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County reports 2 deaths in COVID update, December 19

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfgc_0dR0vBI600

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday — two women in their 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 461 since the pandemic began.

“COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15 Albany County residents so far this month and my condolences go out to the families of the latest victims of the virus,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “I hope and pray every day that people who have not been vaccinated get a shot to help prevent the spread of the virus, protect themselves and others and help stop our death toll from going up.”

2 new deaths and 222 new positive cases in Albany County Covid update, December 18

The county has reported 227 COVID cases and 157 recoveries since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 193.1.

There are 733 active cases in the county. There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 62 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in ICU’s.

As of Saturday, 78.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.4%.

New York State COVID update Saturday, December 18

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website . Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Erie County to test for flu and RSV alongside COVID

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB) — Erie County wants to make it easier for people to test for COVID, the flu, and RSV this winter season. Now when you get swabbed for COVID, you’ll get results for all three viruses. This will be for samples collected for a PCR test through the department of health. Health officials […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

Rise of omicron in New York

For months the delta variant has been the dominant strain in the state. The omicron COVID-19 variant hasn't been in New York long and it's too soon to tell if it will become the dominant strain in the state.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Levine: Expect more breakthrough cases with omicron

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — As local residents across Vermont continue to get vaccinated, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says health officials expect to see more and more breakthrough cases. “Since the delta variant began, our rate for breakthrough cases has crept up to about 2.4%,” he said. While that number seems small, Levine said the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Weather#Icu#The New York State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

New York offers millions to help COVID-affected homeowners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — For homeowners unable to keep up with their mortgages, property taxes, or even user fees, the day of reckoning is at hand, with New York’s foreclosure moratorium expiring next month. If they don’t take action, their piece of the American Dream could turn into a nightmare. As of January 15, the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Massachusetts activates National Guard to support hospitals

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday he will activate up to 500 members of the National Guard to support understaffed hospitals across the state facing a surge of COVID patients and to bolster non-emergency medical transportation needs. Up to 300 Guard members will begin training this week to provide non-clinical support at […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Troy releases snow emergency plan for review

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the eve of the Winter Solstice, with the season about to start in earnest, the city of Troy is encouraging residents to review its snow emergency plan. The policies and procedures cover parking and snow removal in the event of heavy snowfall. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said in a […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy