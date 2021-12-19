ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

French economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year – central bank

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French growth and inflation will moderate in 2022 after a faster than expected recovery this year, after which a tighter labour market will boost wages, the French central bank forecast on Sunday. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is set to grow 6.7% this year, the...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Paris#French#Reuters#The Bank Of France#Covid
Street.Com

Predicting Inflation With Gummy Bears Works, Economist Says

Gummy bears are more than just a sweet treat to one economist, who reportedly uses sales of the fruit gum candies to gauge Russia's inflation. Economist Alexander Abramov told Bloomberg that according to his "Abramov Index,” an unscientific home-grown compilation of prices for the sticky candies and 11 other regular family purchases, inflation hit a new high of 26.1% in November, far above the official figure of 8.4%.
BUSINESS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Reuters

Morocco's central bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 1.5%

RABAT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% on Tuesday, saying its monetary policy was accommodative and consistent with the economic outlook. The inflation forecast was revised upwards to 1.4% in 2021 and 2.1 next year, the bank...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Europe
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs to receive $12-15 billion from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. "If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

German government makes billions from debt thanks to negative rates

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The German government made billions of euros from debt issuance this year thanks to negative interest rates on its securities, according to a letter, seen by Reuters, from Finance Ministry State Secretary Florian Toncar to a left wing lawmaker. When issuing federal securities to finance...
WORLD
The Independent

UK economy sees steeper slowdown in third quarter before Omicron impact

UK economic growth slowed more sharply than first thought between July and September and fears are mounting that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus will send the recovery into reverse.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by 1.1% in the third quarter, compared with an initial estimate of 1.3%.This marks a sharp pullback on growth in the second quarter, when UK output increased by a revised 5.4% following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.It comes even before the impact of Omicron, which is widely expected to see the economy contract in December as consumers retrench in the face...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. current account deficit widens sharply in third quarter

The U.S. current account deficit widened 8.3% to $214.8 billion in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. It is the largest deficit since 2006. The trade gap has widened for seven straight quarters. The widening of the deficit reflected a reduced surplus on services, which have been hit...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Eurozone Inflation Hike Not as Temporary as Expected, Says ECB's De Guindos

MADRID (Reuters) - Rising inflation in the Eurozone will not be as temporary as initially expected, European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said on Monday. "Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected," De Guindos said in an interview with radio station COPE.
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields rise amid worsening omicron news

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday amid deepening concern around omicron lockdowns and a blow to President Joe Biden administration's spending bill that dented some U.S. economic growth forecasts. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 1.484% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

ECB's Centeno warns of inflation uncertainty, urges caution

LISBON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Monday there was "uncertainty" about inflation that required constant monitoring, but that fresh anti-COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. "We have to remain cautious," he told reporters. While lockdowns and other...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy