Universal films to stream on Peacock

TCM is in marathon mode, running holiday movies — or those with enough spirit to count — nonstop this week through Christmas Day. Among the standouts: 1944’s “Meet Me in St. Louis” (8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21), with Judy Garland’s timeless version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas); 1940’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24), starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in a romance so durable it’s been remade twice, including 1998’s “You’ve Got Mail”; and 1947’s “The Bishop’s Wife,” with Cary Grant as a well-dressed angel sent to help man-of-the-cloth David Niven and wife Loretta Young (8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24).
