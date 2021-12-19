ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 'deeply disappointed' as Wolves clash kicks off

By Paul Vegas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is upset playing against Wolves today. Tuchel's side kicked off against Wolves at Molineux at 2pm, one of only four fixtures currently scheduled to take place out of 10 this weekend. Following four consecutive days of positive tests, and with concern for the remaining players,...

PSG chief Leonardo unimpressed by AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic job claims

PSG chief Leonardo is unimpressed by AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attempts to replace him. In his new book, Ibrahimovic revealed he offered his services to become the PSG sporting director one year ago in case he hadn't signed a contract extension with Milan. "It's something annoying, but this doesn't...
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
Marcus Bettinelli
Kepa Arrizabalaga
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises 'blood and guts' performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players' health and safety at 'huge risk'

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for 'taking stand' by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Brentford - Carabao Cup

The games keep coming thick and fast for Chelsea, who will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup quarter-final when they travel to Brentford on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel complained that his squad was stretched for the draw with Wolves at the weekend, with illness and injury really taking its toll, but the boss has called up some academy gems to make up the numbers for this one.
The Independent

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes all clubs are now experiencing the problems Spurs faced with Covid-19 but respects the Premier League’s decision not to suspend the season.The league announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.It was confirmed at a #PL club...
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: We're in good conversations with Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks with Mohamed Salah are progressing. Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season and Klopp is not worried about the pace of negotiations between the club and star forward Salah. "We are in really good conversations," the...
FanSided

No campaign against Chelsea as the Wolves match goes ahead

If you have clicked into this article hoping the title was ironic, you’re going to be disappointed. There are plenty of other moments where the “campaign” as Jose Mourinho described it seems to appear. The match against Wolverhampton going on despite Chelsea facing an injury crisis and having a Covid outbreak is not one of those moments.
Reuters

Wolves hold reluctant Chelsea to goalless draw

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chelsea’s title ambitions suffered a further blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a misty Molineux Stadium on Sunday, a match the visitors had asked the Premier League to postpone before kickoff. Chelsea trail leaders Manchester City...
