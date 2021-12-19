ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham boss Conte expects January market meetings this week

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Antonio Conte expects meetings this week to consider the January market. Conte and Spurs meet Liverpool later today. He said, "In this moment we're not thinking about the transfer window. We've had...

The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG chief Leonardo unimpressed by AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic job claims

PSG chief Leonardo is unimpressed by AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attempts to replace him. In his new book, Ibrahimovic revealed he offered his services to become the PSG sporting director one year ago in case he hadn't signed a contract extension with Milan. "It's something annoying, but this doesn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Spurs#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: We're in good conversations with Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks with Mohamed Salah are progressing. Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season and Klopp is not worried about the pace of negotiations between the club and star forward Salah. "We are in really good conversations," the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes all clubs are now experiencing the problems Spurs faced with Covid-19 but respects the Premier League’s decision not to suspend the season.The league announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.It was confirmed at a #PL club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“For sure”- Conte hints at meeting to discuss Tottenham’s transfer targets

Antonio Conte: Meeting with Fabio Paratici on Tottenham Hotspur transfer targets could follow soon. Tottenham Hotspur need to bring in new faces to raise the quality of the squad, and Antonio Conte said that a meeting with Fabio Paratici will take place soon to discuss potential transfer targets. His team will face off against Liverpool later today in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham captain Lloris: Conte brings a winning DNA

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has no doubts about the impact manager Antonio Conte will make. Lloris feels that Conte will bring that something extra to a football club that has struggled to take the next step to silverware in recent decades. The Italian has won league titles at Juventus, Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte encouraged to play Dele Alli in advanced role

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is being encouraged to play Dele Alli further forward after his impressive performance in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Former England international Alli had gone 11 league games without being named in the starting lineup before he caught the eye in the entertaining showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

