Let us briefly revisit what I consider the second greatest game in Seahawks history. In the 2005 divisional round Steve Smith did this to the Bears. The NFL does not want you to see their content here. Vox has cooties now that they’ve assimilated The Dodo. In words though, in words! and numbers! Smith caught 12 of 13 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns and rushed three times for 26 more. He made of Chicago a rug.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO