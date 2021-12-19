ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday rain showers hold up today

By Tony Chiavaroli
wbtw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur second half of the weekend is here, and we’re being met with a damper start to the day. Overall temps will remain in the 60s, and mainly cloudy skies remain overhead. These showers are pushing in ahead...

www.wbtw.com

KTVZ

Lots of Snow For Christmas Weekend!

Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
BEND, OR
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Freezing Rain During Wednesday Morning Commute

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday. CHECK: School Closings And Delays (WBZ-TV Graphic) CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over...
BOSTON, MA
#Drought
Live 95.9

Latest Forecast Predicting 60% Chance of Snow on Christmas Day in the Berkshires…

With Christmas only days away the National Weather Service has a pretty good gauge on what is in store for the Berkshires for this long-awaited holiday. In fact, currently, the National Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation starting just after midnight on Christmas day. There is a chance it will turn to rain later in the afternoon as temps rise.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
abc27.com

Breezy Wednesday, rain showers for Christmas Day

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 27. WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, becoming breezy. Northwest winds 5-15mph. High 42. We remain chilly and dry as we inch closer to the holiday weekend. Wednesday will feel colder as a northwesterly breeze develops in the wake of a cold front. Northwest winds increase to 5-15mph with gusts of 25 mph Wednesday afternoon. Thursday stays dry before we track the next system for Christmas Eve.
WETM

Quiet weather today with snow showers returning for Wednesday

It is a cloudy start to the day with building cloud cover moving in ahead of a weak cold front. There is a slight chance for some spotty flurries through the morning but we will generally have a dry day across the Twin Tiers. Clouds start to break apart this afternoon with more decreasing cloud cover during the evening. Highs today reach near 40 with some peeks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Overnight, we stay partly cloudy with some high level clouds. Some clearing is possible late overnight and early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are in the mid to upper 20s. A cold front moves in Wednesday morning bringing increasing cloud cover and some spotty snow showers. This cold front is fast moving and moves out late morning. Behind the cold front is a northwest wind which will usher in lake-effect cloud cover and snow showers. General accumulation from these snow showers will be light with higher totals farther west and in Steuben County. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 30s.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
KATC News

Last chilly day before pattern warms up

After a very wintry round of weather on Monday Acadiana will slowly start the transition back to spring weather (which we'll have by the end of the week). A few clouds are still hanging around and will remain through the morning before sunshine starts to take over for the rest of the week.
Fox 59

Quiet pattern holds today; tracking rain chances into the holiday

Skies are mainly clear out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the middle 20’s. Expect another bright start, as sunshine rules again this afternoon and winds remain light from the southwest. Highs by 4:00 pm should reach 44°, which is 5-degrees above the seasonal average. Tracking a cold...
wbtw.com

Cloudy, cold and breezy today with periods of rain

Rain moving in today will continue through tonight. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will move offshore of the Carolinas through tonight. This will bring a good, soaking rain with around an inch of rain to many places east of I-95. Today will be cloudy and breezy with periods of cold rain. Highs will be in the 40s inland to around 50 along the coast. The rain will continue tonight, then end early Wednesday morning. Skies will clear Wednesday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold First Day Of Winter

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the first day of winter. Tuesday is the shortest day of the year and temperatures start in the 20s and climb to the 40s by mid day. Sunny skies are expected. Wednesday brings colder conditions before a warmup later in the week. Shower chances are likely by Christmas Eve with highs in the 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC Action News

Forecast: Rain & Storms Off & On Today

Rain and storms are possible through the day with a risk of severe storms. The biggest risk is for damaging winds, however, waterspouts/tornadoes are possible along with minor coastal flooding. Highs in the mid 60s to the north to mid 70s to the south. Gusty winds bring cooler and drier...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, Cool Temperatures For First Day Of Winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM. We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens. Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL

