Sunday rain showers hold up today

It is a cloudy start to the day with building cloud cover moving in ahead of a weak cold front. There is a slight chance for some spotty flurries through the morning but we will generally have a dry day across the Twin Tiers. Clouds start to break apart this afternoon with more decreasing cloud cover during the evening. Highs today reach near 40 with some peeks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Overnight, we stay partly cloudy with some high level clouds. Some clearing is possible late overnight and early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are in the mid to upper 20s. A cold front moves in Wednesday morning bringing increasing cloud cover and some spotty snow showers. This cold front is fast moving and moves out late morning. Behind the cold front is a northwest wind which will usher in lake-effect cloud cover and snow showers. General accumulation from these snow showers will be light with higher totals farther west and in Steuben County. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 30s.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO