If the Arizona Cardinals are going to have any hope at still getting the top seed in the NFC this year, they need a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. For the first time this season, the Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of a multi-game losing streak. The Cardinals will have an opportunity to get a win for the first time since Week 13 when they host the Indianapolis Colts in a Christmas night showdown on Saturday.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO