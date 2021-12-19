ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

DDR5 vs DDR4: Is It Time To Upgrade Your RAM?

By Zhiye Liu
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The arrival of DDR5 opens the door to higher levels of performance, but early production pains have led to shortages and scalper-level pricing. That said, DDR5 pricing will eventually fall to something resembling a sane amount, and when that happens, you'll need to determine if it's worth it to step up...

TechSpot

AMD patch confirms Zen 4 Epyc will support 12-channel DDR5 RAM

In brief: A new Linux driver for AMD’s Epyc server CPUs has added support for the company’s upcoming Zen 4 generation of processors. The patch notes mention DDR5 RAM along with some other details regarding memory. The latest Linux Error Detection And Correction driver for Epyc processors adds...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

PATRIOT unveils VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM

When you are a computer-builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about PC components. What do I mean by this? Well, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... yawn!
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD's First Ryzen CPU With Alleged DDR5 Support Emerges

Proficient hardware detective Benchleaks has stumbled upon what appears to be one of AMD's upcoming Ryzen processors with DDR5 support. It remains to be seen whether it's a desktop or mobile chip, but the unannounced processor will undoubtedly challenge the best CPUs on the market. The Ryzen processor is an...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How to Overclock 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Contrary to innumerable reports of its demise, overclocking is not dead — not by a long shot. Yes, the past several generations of Intel's chips slowly lost overclocking headroom as the company folded more of its frequency headroom into stock performance levels while struggling to compete with AMD. However, Intel's Alder Lake chips hit the reset button: The Intel 7 process has far more room for overclocking than prior generations, helping the chips take over our list of Best CPUs for gaming. In fact, we've found that thermals are often the limiting factor to 12th Gen Alder Lake overclockability, meaning that if you're lucky enough to get a good chip, you'll largely be held back by your ability to cool it. In fact, our overclocking results below show that Intel's Alder Lake chips have far more overclocking headroom than AMD's Ryzen 5000 chips, and that equates to big performance speedups.
COMPUTERS
soyacincau.com

Mysterious AMD Ryzen CPU appears on benchmark with possibly DDR5 RAM

AMD will be having their CES 2022 show on the 4th of January next year, and many are expecting brand new Ryzen desktop and mobile processors, along with potentially a new entry-level Radeon graphics card. However, before that big day comes we may already have some idea of what’s in store, at least in the mobile division anyway, according to the Benchleaks Twitter account.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 vs Windows 10 GPUs Tested: Which Games Faster?

I've been rather happily running and benchmarking graphics cards with Windows 10 since just after it launched in 2015. Microsoft tried to encourage people to upgrade by initially offering Windows 10 for free, plus it was the only OS with support for DirectX 12. Portions of DX12 were eventually backported to Windows 7, and you can still get Windows 10 for cheap, but now Windows 11 is the new kid on the block. So how does it perform, specifically with games? That's what we wanted to find out, so we grabbed the two best graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia and put them to the test.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix Samples 24Gb DDR5 Chips, 96GB DIMMs Possible

SK hynix announced that it had begun sampling the industry's first 24Gb DDR5 memory chips, opening the door to 48GB and 96GB memory modules for next-generation servers, including AMD's Genoa and Intel's Sapphire Rapids CPUs. In addition, the same devices can be used to build 24GB unbuffered DIMMs for desktops and workstations. As a result of the advance, high-end servers could now come with 768GB of DDR5 on a single module.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

DDR4 vs. DDR5 RAM: What's the difference?

PCs and their components are continuously evolving to deliver better performance. Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory (SDRAM) — the stuff that allows for fast but temporary storage in your PC — is no different, and over the years Double Data Rate (DDR) SDRAM has moved through generations. Up until recently, the most current common form of SDRAM was DDR4, which came after DDR3 and so on.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Take the Green Pill to Win Nvidia's Matrix-Themed PCs, Hardware

Nvidia this week started two contests and plans to give away valuable prizes to the enthusiast community. Up for grabs in the first contest are three official Matrix Resurrections-themed PCs equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. A separate contest is offering up individual GeForce RTX 3080 Ti boards, gaming mice, and gaming monitors.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

4 Best DDR5 RAM in 2022

Intel’s latest 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs were released around a month ago, and they brought with them compatibility for next-gen DDR5 RAM. While exciting news by itself, it also means that if you’re planning to buy the new CPUs from Team Blue, you have an extra decision to make: which DDR5 RAM kit to go with?
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

With DDR4-4600 Do You Even Need DDR5?

One solution to the quandary facing those considering an upgrade to Alder Lake the moment they can find it in stock. Instead of first generation DDR5 with rather loose timings, how about some seriously high frequency DDR4? Neo Forza is certainly hoping you might be thinking along those lines and hope their Faye DDR4-4600 might be your answer.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Core i5-12400F Unboxing Exhibits New Stock Cooler

Intel is expected to announce the company's non-K series Alder Lake processors at CES 2022. The Core i5-12400F, touted to be one of the best CPUs, has reportedly gone on sale in Peru. Peruvian news outlet XanxoGaming managed to buy a retail sample and unbox it for our pleasure. Renders...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel i9-12900K Ties AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in World-Record Cinebench R20 Run

As fate would have it, Intel's new Alder Lake Core i9-12900K has exactly tied AMD's own Ryzen 9 5950X in a world-record Cinebench run at 15,664 points. As shared on Facebook, Splave, the overall #1 overclocker in the world, posted the world record today, with his Core i9-12900K scoring the highest score we've seen in Cinebench R20 from Intel's new Alder Lake architecture to date.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Cheaper Intel Alder Lake Platforms Will Arrive in January, But There's a Catch

Intel usually launches two chipset series with its new platforms: a Z-series for enthusiasts and overclockers as well as an H-series for everyone else. This has not been the case with the Alder Lake desktop platform so far, as only the Intel Z690 chipset has been released. As it turns out based, according to unconfirmed reports form IT Home, Intel has cancelled release of its H670 chipset (at least for now), but has decided to proceed with lower-positioned chipsets in early 2022 in its place.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Dozens of Intel H670, B660 and H610 Motherboards Leak

Popular Twitter hardware leaker @momomo_us, has just shared an image of over 50 new motherboard models based on Intel's H670, B660, and H610 chipsets. The board's models come from Asus, Gigabyte, ASRock, MSI, and Biostar and come in all standard form factors. H670, B660, and B610 are part of Intel's...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

