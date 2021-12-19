Amarillo entertainment in brief

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens, 1400 Streit Drive, is hosting this year's Bank of America Christmas in the Gardens holiday extravaganza from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evenings now through Dec. 23.

Admission is $8 at the gate with members and children younger than 5 admitted for free.

There will be plenty of holiday lights, cocoa, live music, Santa and more.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheAmarilloBotanicalGardens

Maxwell's Magical Christmas runs through Dec. 30

Maxwell’s Magical Christmas is being featured at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm through Dec. 30. The farm is located at 12908 S. Bell St.

The event has more than 20 attractions with festive lights. There are appearances by Santa Claus, who will be there every day until Dec. 23.

Included in the holiday lights are a 50-foot-tall pixel holiday tree with more than 20,000 individual lights that create various holiday designs. This year, the event features a hayride that takes patrons through a 128-foot light tunnel with more than 57,000 colorful lights to dazzle the senses.

Guests will also have a walking trail of lights to explore, along with a giant, 16-foot lighted Christmas ornament to walk through, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.

The farm will also feature some special items for the holiday, such as the ultimate festive funnel cake with whipped cream topped with red and green sprinkles. This treat matches perfectly with the available holiday hot chocolate with the same toppings to warm the insides on chilly days.

With winter in full swing, the farm will have nine different fire pits available for guests to warm up with, and complete s’mores kits will be available for families to create their favorite fireside treats.

The event is expanding the celebration beyond Christmas. The Magical Christmas now will run through Dec. 30, after closing for Christmas and Christmas Eve.

General admission tickets are available at $15.95 if purchased online or $20.95 if purchased at the gate.

For more information, visit maxwellspumpkinfarm.com.

Hollywood 16 to screen live performance of the Met's 'Cinderella'

Cinemark Hollywood 16 & XD, 9100 Canyon Drive, is screening "The Met: Live in HD Cinderella," at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s Cendrillon is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as its rags-to-riches princess. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads a delightful cast, which includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe and bass-baritone Laurent Naouri as her feuding guardians.

Ticket for this special live screening are $27.06 for adults and $24.90 for seniors and are available in advance online at fathomevents.com

Carrington to perform in Amarillo

Rodney Carrington brings his show "Let Me In!" to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

A platinum-recording artist, Rodney's recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records.

Rodney also added "author" to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books.

Over the years, he's starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney", which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for My Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth.”

Tickets to this show range from $49 to $200 (plus taxes and fees) depending on seating and features. They are available for purchase online at panhandletickets.com

Romero returns to perform with Chamber Music Amarillo

Chamber Music Amarillo presents the third classical concert of the 2021-22 season, "Pepe Romero & Beethoven 7" at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 South Buchanan in Amarillo.

Returning to Amarillo for a third time, world renowned classical guitarist Pepe Romero will take the stage with conductor Michael Palmer and the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra. The concert program will consist of the Mozart, Overture to his Opera Titus, the Rodrigo, Concierto Aranjuez and the Beethoven, 7th Symphony.

Romero and his family of multigenerational guitarists have been hailed “The Royal Family of Guitar” and are beloved throughout the world. Romero will perform the Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez that is a musical retelling of the composer’s story of love and tragedy. The program closes with an exciting presentation featuring Palmer and the chamber orchestra performing Beethoven’s seventh symphony.

There will be a pre-concert lecture at the concert location led by High Plains Public Radio along with some of the evening’s featured musicians at 6:45 p.m. for about 20 minutes, and attendees will have the opportunity to visit with the musicians.

General admission tickets for this performance are $40 for adults (plus taxes and fees) and $10 for students and are available online at panhanhandletickets.com , www.amarillosymphony.org or by calling 806-376-8782. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, the night of the concert.

Chamber Music Amarillo will also present a short, free family performance on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts. This performance, which will last about 45 minutes is free and open to the public, including families with young children.

Son Volt to perform at Hoots Pub

Alt-Country pioneers Son Volt are set to perform at Hoots Pub on Jan. 16, in support of their tenth studio album "Electro Melodier." Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show set to start at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are currently on sale via https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2899525/son-volt-amarillo-hoots-pub-ii

The new album is infused with sounds of folk, country, blues, soul and rock, according to a news release, and you will also find frontman and Son Volt founder Jay Farrar reaching new heights. On "Electro Melodier," Farrar shines light on thought-provoking issues that impact us all, including the recent pandemic, love and the inevitable passing of time. The current political divide makes its appearance on the album as well and finds Son Volt defying new odds musically. "Electro Melodier" picks up where the band left off since their 2019 release, Union, which garnered attention from outlets such as NPR, Billboard, Salon and more.

A defining and revered figure in the world of roots rock, Jay Farrar’s songwriting and distinctive vocals helped launch, via his band Uncle Tupelo, the alt country movement of the 1990s that was the precursor to what is now widely referred to as Americana. Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace was heavily lauded and remains a defining document of the ’90s alt-country movement.

Travis Tritt acoustic show coming to Amarillo in May

Multi-platinum selling and award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will be performing an acoustic show in Amarillo next year.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets went on sale at noon Friday, Dec. 10 and are available at www.panhandletickets.com.

Tritt will hit the road in 2022 for his solo acoustic tour, "An Evening with Travis Tritt," an up-close and personal event, with Tritt sharing personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences, according to a news release. Fans will have the opportunity to experience this special evening featuring him in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subjects of the spotlight.

Tritt will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Anymore,” “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions,” along with songs off his new album, "Set In Stone". The Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a memorable experience.

"Set In Stone" is his first original full-length studio album in more than a decade. Released through Big Noise Music Group and produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), the album features 11 new songs, eight of which were co-written by Tritt. Seven of his albums are certified platinum or higher and have led Tritt to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards and four CMA Awards.

For more information, please visit https://travistritt.com/ and follow Travis Tritt on Twitter,

Facebook, and Instagram.