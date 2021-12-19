Reader, Lions Club helping Statesman Season for Caring families with new eyeglasses

The Gaston-Ellis family's Amazon wish list includes clothes and an air fryer, bookshelves and a dresser, but also many books — "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," "The Last Thing He Told Me" and "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue," among others.

The family of five siblings lost their mother to COVID-19 in August. Now Tre, Railyne and Deaza are raising their younger siblings, Kaiden, 16, and Kalieve, 17.

The family is part of the Statesman Season for Caring program this year. Each of the featured families has been nominated by a local nonprofit organization. Hospice Austin nominated the Gaston-Ellis family.

When reader Barbara Knauf read about the Gaston-Ellises and saw that they were avid readers, she called Hospice Austin and offered to help them get eye exams and eyeglasses. "No one should go without glasses," Knauf told them. "I wear glasses, and they love to read, and I just thought if they need this, I can give this to them."

Since the 2021 Season for Caring campaign launched on Nov. 28, the program has raised more than $306,000, more than halfway to the Sheth family match of $500,000.

Money raised helps the featured families first and then helps hundreds of other families throughout the year with basic needs through local nonprofit organizations.

The Burnett family , which has been living in a motel for two years, also needs eye exams and glasses. The Austin Founders Lions Club has reached out to the Burnetts' agency, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, to help make that happen.

One other Season for Caring family needs eye care. Judy and Juan Silva are taking care of her brother Ramon, who has Down syndrome and lasting effects from a stroke 17 years ago. They were nominated by Austin Palliative Care (512-342-4768, austinpalliativecare.org ).

Musician BJ Lentz needs help with accessibility items after she became legally blind in 2017. She needs adaptive technology such as voice-recognition lights, a large TV for reading large print, smart speakers and electronic glasses. (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, 512-541-4226, myhaam.org )

The other big need in health care is orthodontia. The Capital Area Dental Foundation and its members are helping all the families that need dental care. What is missing is orthodontia.

The Gaston-Elllises are among those families. (Hospice Austin, 512-342-4726, hospiceaustin.org )

The Fresch family also needs orthodontia. The parents have taken in three foster children and are about to foster 1-month-old twins who were born prematurely, in addition to caring for their three biological children. (Dress for Success Austin, 737-471-6377, dressforsuccessaustin.org )

Tahaguas Abraha and her family from Eritrea also would like orthodontia. They came to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Ethiopia three years ago. (Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org )

Donate to Statesman Season for Caring

Now through Christmas, the Sheth family is matching up to $500,000 in donations.

Find out more about Season for Caring, read the stories of the featured families and make a donation at statesman.com/seasonforcaring . You also can find a coupon to mail in a donation on Page 8E.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Reader, Lions Club helping Statesman Season for Caring families with new eyeglasses