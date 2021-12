Israel's army said Sunday they had arrested four Palestinian men suspected of shooting dead a Jewish settler and wounding two others in an attack in the occupied West Bank days before. "The four terrorists who carried out the shooting attack last Thursday were caught," the Israeli army said in a statement. "The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further investigation, and the weapon of the suspect who carried out the shooting was captured." The four are suspected of firing at least ten bullets at a car, killing 25-year-old religious student Yehuda Dimentman and injuring two fellow students as they drove out of Homesh, an illegal outpost in the northern West Bank.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO