Hatton: Winter gardening

People who know me often ask me similar questions at this time of the year. They want to know if my gardening is finished for the year or something similar. The answer is always the same. I garden year around. It’s only the nature of the work that changes. The amount of work depends on weather, projects, and interest. There is always something to do, but I can put things off or let things go easier and with fewer negative consequences in winter if I want to.

The first priority always is taking care of the greenhouse and plants overwintering in the garage. These plants account for more than half of my spring planting. Care of these mostly entails watering, taking care of insect problems, and pruning. It also involves taking care of plants that I am propagating. Currently there are 104 geranium (Pelargonium) cuttings as well as 6 rose, 4 tropical Hibiscus, 4 hardy Hibiscus, and a few miscellaneous other cuttings. Once rooted, these must be transplanted into larger pots to allow as much growth as possible before spring.

Other work to be done by everyone is necessary maintenance. Keeping leaves raked out of grass is necessary to avoid smothering the grass. Periodic weeding should be done to minimize work later when there will be more other work to be done and the weeds will be larger and more difficult to deal with. Winter weeds such as henbit germinate in the fall and winter and begin rapid growth as temperatures begin to climb in late winter. Spreading compost and mulch is also great work to do in winter to improve soil.

Garden cleanup can also be done in winter to eliminate work during the busy springtime. Leaving some leaf litter and plant stalks standing over winter is a good thing for insects and other beneficial critters which call these home. Plants such as Salvia species that have hollow stems provide that kind of winter protection while many annuals turn to mush after the first freeze. Learning which plants are beneficial to overwintering critters in the garden allows one to do some cleanup while leaving some until later when the residents have become active and left this protection. In my case, due to my age and the need to stretch work out over longer periods, I must do more cleanup in fall and winter than I would like so that abundant spring work can be completed in a reasonable period.

Then there are the projects. I have three main ones this winter. First is finishing a couple of beds that I’m changing the plants in which requires removing some shrubs and amending the soil to prepare for spring planting. Second and third are rock projects. One is laying a path at one of my garden entrances where shade now prevents grass from growing well. The other is building a couple of low rock walls in the entrance beds by the front door of the house.

Gardening for me is a continuous process.