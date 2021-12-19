ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: Think of this as your civic duty

By Austin American-Statesman
Wear a mask, get the vaccine;

think of this as your civic duty

There have been almost 800,000 COVID deaths and climbing.

Some of my friends and relatives say, "Well, I don't know a single person who has died, so I think that number must be false news," That number is about 0.24% of the U.S. population,  so it is very likely the average person does not know one of these victims.

The fact remains those people who died were someone's parent, wife, husband, sibling, grandparent, child, etc.

So, to these unvaccinated self-centered deniers, wake up and smell the intensive care units.

If you don't care about yourselves, care about the people around you, your friends and family, strangers you come in contact with, the pubic in general. Wear a mask, get the vaccine, put this pandemic to rest. Think of it as your civic duty.

Irving Hughes, Kyle

The DA's office sends the wrong

message about reckless driving

Re: Dec. 12 article, " Family gives emotional speeches as driver sentenced to probation in fatal Lakeway crash ."

The Travis County District Attorney's office said, "The outcome of this case will send a clear message that dangerous driving can result in serious criminal consequences." That's the exact opposite of the message I'm getting from their actions: A person pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, but received probation, avoiding all jail time. The clear message the DA's office is sending is, reckless and dangerous driving, even if it results in a fatal crash, will not have serious criminal consequences.

The Texas Department of Transportation has noted that work zone fatalities increased 9% in 2020 compared to 2019. Yet the DA's office thinks that homicidal drivers should get a light, jail-free sentence.

This is not helping to keep our roads safe.

Win Bent, Austin

Abusers should shoulder fiscal

responsibility for their violence

Re: Dec. 10 article, " Austin to buy hotel, convert it into shelter for family violence victims ."

Abuse is real. Abusive partners need to help pay the $8.8 million  (to cover) the $6.8 million purchase price and the additional $2 million to transform this hotel to a shelter/refuge for victims of family violence.

Abuse costs Austinites. Abusers need take fiscal responsibility for their violence.

Thom Woodruff, Austin.

