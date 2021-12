BLAINE, Minn. — A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening by a burglar she and her husband surprised at their home in Blaine. Blaine Police Capt. Mark Boerboom says the couple returned home to the 8800 block of Jackson Street NE at around 8 p.m. and noticed a light on inside a bedroom that they typically do not leave on. As they pulled into the garage a man ran out the front door and tried to get away.

BLAINE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO