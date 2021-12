Weeding through the signatures: The Ohio medical marijuana businesses behind the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana submitted 206,000 signatures Monday to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, the next step toward putting an initiated statute November ballot. County boards of election will examine the signatures to ensure the signees are registered voters, live where they say they do, among other verifications, Laura Hancock reports. If at least 132,887 signatures check out, the legislature would have the first stab at creating a bill from the Just Like Alcohol proposed law.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO