The Delco Group Surprises Aston Family Who Lost Loved One To COVID-19 With Holiday Gifts

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.

“I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.

Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.

“Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was amazing.”

“He was a first responder and he was the most amazing guy you could ever meet,” another woman said. “Nice, happy, wonderful husband and father.”

The Delco Group rolled up in Christmas style with Buddy the Elf, and a special escort from police and firefighters in the area.

They gifted the family Sixers tickets.

“It’s going to be cool to be there knowing hey, ‘This is for dad,’ and everything,” Hayden Micun said.

And to top it off, The Delco Group also got the Micun family a trip to Disney, among other things.

The family is extremely grateful for the gifts and the people who have supported them.

“The joy that we just saw here and the support, it’s amazing. It does help. It helps a lot,” Denise Conrad said.

“It means a lot,” Hayden Micun said. “Having a nice circle is cool. It makes everything easier.”

The Delco Group gives to people in the area all year round.

“They do so much for so many people. Get it out there. They are a great organization and donate to them,” one woman said.

This is just one of the many surprises granted by The Delco Group this holiday season.