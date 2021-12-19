ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

The Delco Group Surprises Aston Family Who Lost Loved One To COVID-19 With Holiday Gifts

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.

“I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.

Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32EFPo_0dR0jOch00

“Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was amazing.”

“He was a first responder and he was the most amazing guy you could ever meet,” another woman said. “Nice, happy, wonderful husband and father.”

The Delco Group rolled up in  Christmas style with Buddy the Elf, and a special escort from police and firefighters in the area.

They gifted the family Sixers tickets.

“It’s going to be cool to be there knowing hey, ‘This is for dad,’ and everything,” Hayden Micun said.

And to top it off, The Delco Group also got the Micun family a trip to Disney, among other things.

The family is extremely grateful for the gifts and the people who have supported them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NXpw_0dR0jOch00

“The joy that we just saw here and the support, it’s amazing. It does help. It helps a lot,” Denise Conrad said.

“It means a lot,” Hayden Micun said. “Having a nice circle is cool. It makes everything easier.”

The Delco Group gives to people in the area all year round.

“They do so much for so many people. Get it out there. They are a great organization and donate to them,” one woman said.

This is just one of the many surprises granted by The Delco Group this holiday season.

goodhousekeeping.com

How I'm Remembering Lost Loved Ones This Holiday

The Christmas tree topper was staring at me. In its reflection, I saw a jagged prism, a shattered person. It was the first holiday after my father-in-law’s death from Covid, and I had reluctantly gone to rummage through the red and green storage containers that held my family's beloved holiday decorations.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WINKNEWS.com

How to pick a healthy gift for your loved one this holiday season

You might be giving the gift of health this year with health-related presents topping many people’s gift lists. WINK News wants to help you make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck when shopping for health-related gifts. Wearing her sporty sneakers and an Apple watch, Amie...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Special Christmas Surprise: Family Who Lost Home Gifted New Van

(WALA) -- On Thursday, Danielle Hughes found herself on the receiving end of kindness. The mother of eight was in sheer disbelief when she was gifted a brand new van. "I just pray that God bless y'all just as much as you have blessed us," Hughes said as she was overcome with gratitude.
SOCIETY
uth.edu

5K raises funds for COVID-19 research, honors lost loved one

Krista Patlovich said the death of her father brought her family to their knees, but it was the love and support of the community that brought them back to their feet. Patlovich organized “Papou’s 5K” on Dec. 11 to honor her beloved father Nick Georgas, who died in December 2020 from COVID-19-related complications. The event raised more than $10,000 for COVID-19 research at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
