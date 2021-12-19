ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Suspect, victim identified in Utah strip club shooting

By Stephen Romney
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In5bm_0dR0jMrF00

Police have identified the victim and arrested a suspect from a shooting over the weekend at a Salt Lake area nightclub.

South Salt Lake Police say 26-year-old Cherokee Aiko of Kearns was shot multiple times during an altercation outside Southern X-posure Show Club Saturday morning, just after midnight. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Romalice Latrell Williams, 36, was arrested Saturday night on charges of Aggravated Murder, 2 counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Robbery, Possesion and Use of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Giving False Personal Identity to Peace Officers, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, Williams and the vehicle he had been driving were spotted on surveillance footage from the club. At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers located the vehicle at a Salt Lake City hotel, where Williams was later taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, he had given officers a fake name. A search of the shelter led to the discovery of the handgun used in the homicide, which was found to have been stolen out of Eureka, Colorado, quantities of bath salts and marijuana, as well as the clothes he had worn during the incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearns, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Eureka, UT
State
Colorado State
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Aggravated Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy