Suspect, victim identified in Utah strip club shooting

Police have identified the victim and arrested a suspect from a shooting over the weekend at a Salt Lake area nightclub.

South Salt Lake Police say 26-year-old Cherokee Aiko of Kearns was shot multiple times during an altercation outside Southern X-posure Show Club Saturday morning, just after midnight. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Romalice Latrell Williams, 36, was arrested Saturday night on charges of Aggravated Murder, 2 counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Robbery, Possesion and Use of a Firearm by a Restricted Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Giving False Personal Identity to Peace Officers, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, Williams and the vehicle he had been driving were spotted on surveillance footage from the club. At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers located the vehicle at a Salt Lake City hotel, where Williams was later taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, he had given officers a fake name. A search of the shelter led to the discovery of the handgun used in the homicide, which was found to have been stolen out of Eureka, Colorado, quantities of bath salts and marijuana, as well as the clothes he had worn during the incident.