Vineland junior Aaliyah Williams has designs on making the Clan better

OCEAN CITY — Aaliyah Williams has become a contributor for the Fighting Clan by design.

The Vineland junior has worked to become one of the players that coach Will Freese looks to when the chips are down.

“I think what sets her apart is her attitude, the way she comes into practice every day,” Freese said. “She works hard. She has been starting for us. She has taken on that place in our lineup. She has filled that role.”

The Clan is shorthanded due to contact tracing rules after a member of the Vineland faculty tested positive for Covid-19. Vineland is winless after two games on opening weekend, including a 49-16 loss to Absegami in a game Saturday in the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Williams got the start in the backcourt, something that took her a while to accomplish.

“Basketball means a lot to me,” Williams said. “My family grew up playing basketball. I just want to take after them.

“I worked really hard for this. My freshman year, I was on JV and didn’t really get a lot of playing time. I worked hard to get where I am.”

That work has paid off.

However difficult the early part of the season has been so far, those struggles will pay dividends once Vineland gets back to full strength. Williams will be part of a deeper, more experienced team.

“We're hoping that our young players see what Aaliyah has done and do the same thing,” Freese said. “We've got a lot of young girls on the team. We've got four freshmen on our bench there and just one or two seniors. There is a lot of youth there. Hopefully they look to that and they see that if they work hard, they'll be able to do the same thing.”

Williams has other plans besides basketball. The hard work doesn’t begin after class.

“Her grades are really good,” Freese said. “I don't have her, personally, in class. I haven't had her yet. She always says hello in the hallway, and she'll come see me. She's a really good kid.”

“I’m really enjoying designing stuff, using my art skills” Williams said. “I’m working on that so hopefully I can own my own company some day. I think it would be great to own my own business.”

Freese, for one, wouldn’t bet against Williams. He’s seen firsthand what Williams can do once she sets her mind to something.

“I know she'll go to the school where she wants to go,” Freese said. “We haven’t had that talk quite yet. I went to school in Rhode Island and I know some good design schools up there. RISD (Rhode Island School of Design), maybe or one of the design schools out there. We will talk to her about that. Hopefully, when the time comes, we’ll have a lot of options for her.”

Right now, Williams is one of the Clan’s primary options. She’s with the headband and stylish glasses, usually.

“I wear glasses most of the time,” Williams said. “At the end of the game today, I got hit in the face and they fell off. It happens sometimes. It’s no big deal.”

