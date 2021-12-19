ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
The Green Bay Packers travel to Baltimore on Sunday to play the Ravens in a showdown with big playoff ramifications.

Matt LaFleur's Packers (10-3) are coming off two consecutive home wins while John Harbaugh's Ravens (8-5) are recovering from two consecutive road losses.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game due to a sprained ankle. Jackson left Week 14's game against the Cleveland Browns and was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley. The Ravens lost to the Browns 24-22.

Green Bay tight end Dominique Dafney, guard Billy Turner and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari are out Sunday while wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is questionable.

In their last meeting in 2017, the Ravens beat the Packers 23-0 at Lambeau Field. The Packers lead the series 4-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxhRm_0dR0jHRc00
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bears Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Packers at Ravens start?

The Packers at Ravens game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 19 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

What TV channel is Packers at Ravens on?

Packers at Ravens can be seen in much of the country on FOX with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Packers at Ravens online via live stream?

Packers at Ravens can be live streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app as well as on FuboTV and via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Packers at Ravens?

The Packers are favored to win by 6.5 points with an over/under of 43.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

