James Spann forecasts a warm Friday, rainy Saturday, cool Sunday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. NEAR RECORD WARMTH LATER TODAY: We expect a high between 70 and 75 degrees across most of Alabama today. Birmingham’s record high is 73, set in 1984; it could be in danger if the sun breaks out for a while this afternoon. Most of the day should be dry, although showers remain possible over far north Alabama, near the Tennessee state line, and over the southwest counties of the state. Showers are possible statewide after midnight tonight as a cold front approaches.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO