Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO