Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Real Estate Developer Barry Ford Dies At 63

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man behind some of Pittsburgh’s more recent major development projects has died.

Barry Ford, the head of Continental Real Estates’ Pittsburgh office, was found dead in his South Fayette home on Friday.

Ford’s work for Continental included the development of the Waterfront in Homestead and the office buildings and hotels on the North Shore between PNC Park and Heinz Field.

There is no word on the cause of his death.

Ford leaves behind his wife, Denise, and four children.

