SZA is closing out 2021 on a strong note. According to Billboard, the singer’s newly released “I Hate U” track has set a record on Apple Music, becoming its most-streamed R&B song by a female artist within its first week. The track originally dropped via SoundCloud during the summer, but received a second wind after it went viral on TikTok. The surge in popularity prompted SZA and her team to officially drop “I Hate U” on streaming services.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO