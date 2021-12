For the last few years, Princess Charlene of Monaco has thrown elaborate parties for her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, to celebrate their December birthday with previous parties featuring trips to an oceanography museum, a safari theme, and visits from superheroes. The twins are turning seven this week, but Charlene is outside of the small principality, privately recovering from a lengthy illness that has sparked international rumors. So this year, her husband, Prince Albert, is taking on party planning duties.

WORLD ・ 15 DAYS AGO