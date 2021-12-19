How does Dr Disrespect look without his Goggles and Wig?

Wheel of Fortune left its viewers spinning on Tuesday when a contestant was denied her grand prize (a new Audi!) in the final round, despite correctly solving the puzzle. Here’s what happened to poor Charlene: The category of her final puzzle was “What Are You Doing,” and the correct answer was “Choosing the right word.” Factoring in the usual letters every contestant is given for a puzzle, combined with her own guesses, she started out with “-h–sing the right –rd.” “Choosing the right… card?” she guessed. And understandably so, given that the holiday season is upon us. Unfortunately, that was incorrect. So...

